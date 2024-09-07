Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that one Leeds United player is on "Premier League wages" and being paid "far too much money" at Elland Road.

Leeds prepare for Burnley after unbeaten Championship start

Despite losing a host of key players over the summer transfer window, with Leeds also failing in a late bid to sign Croatia international Martin Baturina, manager Daniel Farke has still led his team through an unbeaten start to the 2024/2025 Championship campaign.

While they were knocked out of the EFL Cup early doors, thanks to a 3-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough, Leeds are still yet to lose in the league - winning two and drawing two of their opening four encounters.

A 3-3 draw against Portsmouth on the opening weekend was followed up by a stalemate at West Brom, but Leeds have won their last two matches against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City 2-0. Amidst the international break, Farke is now preparing his side to face off against Burnley, who were relegated from the Premier League last season and lost their former manager Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich.

Speaking to the press after their victory over Hull, Farke hailed his "exciting" group of Leeds players but insisted his team are "far away" from being promotion favourites.

"It's not like we have individual quality like last season when the opponent is sitting deep and we had the magic of Cree Summerville or Georginio Rutter who in one situation can cut an opponent into pieces," said Farke.

"We still have work to do so perhaps it's fair to say after so many key players left us, after so many players who were in the league dominating in their position it's fair to say we don't perhaps have the brand any more to be the big favourites in this league because we brought interesting players in but players who are not completely proven and mature at this level and for this it's also too early to praise them.

Leeds United's next Championship fixtures Match Date Burnley (home) September 14 Cardiff City (away) September 21 Coventry City (home) September 28 Norwich City (away) October 1 Sunderland (away) October 4

"They have to deliver in the mid to long-term at this level. But we have an exciting group. Right now it's up to me to work with them to get the best out of this group. We are far away from being a big favourite."

Many players have already played their part well, like Mateo Joseph, Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk and Brenden Aaronson to name a few, but one member of the squad yet to really contribute is striker Joe Gelhardt.

Joe Gelhardt on "too much money" at Leeds United

The 22-year-old, valued at around £3 million by Transfermarkt, has played just one minute in the Championship so far, and started their dismal defeat to Boro in the EFL Cup, with a few critics surprised he didn't seal a move away in the summer - pundit Carlton Palmer being one of them.

Speaking to Leeds United News, reporter Bailey also claimed that Gelhardt is on "far too much money" and "Premier League wages at Leeds when explaining why a summer exit failed to materialise.

“I think so, but he [Gelhardt] is on huge money at Leeds," said Bailey.

"That is the reason he is still at Leeds, he’s being paid far too much money. He got Premier League wages. He might play apart but I don’t envisage it that much between now and January. Not that you wish ill on anyone, but you’d hope he isn’t needed between now and January.”