An update has emerged on Leeds United and their attempts to strengthen the playing squad before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

According to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, the Whites are set to land Tottenham Hotspur central defender Joe Rodon on a season-long loan.

The reporter has stated that the west Yorkshire outfit have agreed on a deal with the Premier League side to secure the Wales international's services on a temporary basis.

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

"Tottenham have agreed a deal for Wales centre-back Joe Rodon to join Leeds on a season-long loan. Formalities of deal to follow in coming days," he tweeted.

If the deal gets complete this week, it could see him available for the trip to face Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

How good is Joe Rodon?

The 25-year-old titan is a proven Championship performer who also has top-level experience and would come in as a far better option than Robin Koch, who has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the season, for Daniel Farke.

Rodon spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Rennes in France and averaged a solid Sofascore rating of 6.88 across 16 Ligue 1 outings as he won 61% of his duels and completed 90% of his attempted passes.

Koch, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.63 over 36 Premier League matches for Leeds, which placed him 17th within the squad. The Germany international came out on top in 57% of his duels and finished the season with a pass completion rate of just 77%.

Both players were plying their trade in major European leagues and Rodon stood out above the former Freiburg man with his average performance level, quality in possession, and his strength in physical contests.

The Tottenham outcast's score for Rennes was also higher than any Whites defender managed last term as Max Wober led the way with a rating of 6.84, which means that the possible new signing could be the best central defensive option for the head coach this season.

This suggests that the 6 foot 4 colossus would be better for Leeds than Koch was for the club last term due to his ability on and off the ball at the heart of the defence.

Rodon would also come in with Championship experience from his time with Swansea earlier in his career.

During the 2019/20 campaign, the £24k-per-week gem averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.99 across 21 appearances.

No Leeds player with at least five appearances averaged a Sofascore rating higher than 6.98 for the club last term and this suggests that the Spurs talent has the potential to be an outstanding performer for Farke.

Rodon, who was once hailed as "perfect" by ex-manager Jose Mourinho, would come in as a defender who can hit the ground running as he already knows the country and league, rather than coming in from a foreign club with no experience of English football.

This could allow him to make an immediate impact on the pitch as a way better option than Koch, and potentially the rest of Farke's centre-backs, which is why this signing could improve the squad and, therefore, the club's chances of earning promotion straight back to the Premier League over the next nine months.