Leeds United kick off their 2023/24 Championship campaign against Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday and supporters could see a few new faces in action.

Who have Leeds United signed this summer?

German head coach Daniel Farke has been able to bring in two signings to bolster his squad so far during the summer transfer window.

Versatile ace Ethan Ampadu has from Chelsea and goalkeeper Karl Darlow has been brought in from Champions League side Newcastle United. Charlie Cresswell has also returned from his loan spell with Millwall and could emerge as a first-team contender.

Meanwhile, the likes of Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, and Marc Roca, among others, have all departed the club on loan or permanently.

The Whites still have just under a month left to make further additions to the team and were recently linked with an interest in Swansea striker Joel Piroe, who would cost at least £15m.

How good is Joel Piroe?

No current Leeds player scored more than five Premier League goals last season and the Dutch marksman has proven that he has the quality to be a prolific scorer at Championship level.

There is no guarantee that any of the club's struggling scorers from the 2022/23 campaign will be able to instantly find their shooting boots in the league below, so the signing of Piroe could be pivotal for Farke to hand him a player who could be his next version of Teemu Pukki.

The German tactician won two second-division titles with the Finland international as his main marksman and the Swans star could follow in the ex-Norwich finisher's footsteps.

Pukki struck 29 and 26 goals across the 2018/19 and 2020/21 seasons for the Canaries respectively as he proved himself to be a lethal Championship scorer for Farke, which helped his side to secure two promotions back to the Premier League.

Leeds will be hoping that they can bounce back to the top-flight at the first attempt this year and signing a lethal forward like Piroe improve their chances due to his ability to be a match-winner with his goals, as the Finnish hotshot was for the Yellows.

The 24-year-old dynamo, who was once hailed as "outstanding" and "threat" by ex-boss Russell Martin, is yet to reach Pukki's rate of scoring but he has produced an impressive 41 goals in two Championship seasons with the Swans, which includes 19 strikes last term and 22 the year before.

These statistics show that he has the ability to immediately be Leeds' go-to man for goals, when you factor in the lack of potency amongst their current options last season, whilst also having time on his hands to improve over the course of his stay at Elland Road.

At the age of 24, Piroe is a player who could develop and grow as a striker under Farke's coaching at Thorpe Arch. This means that he could eventually replicate Pukki's sensational second tier form or make an impact in the top-flight if the Whites earn promotion in 2024.

Therefore, the board must back the ex-Borussia Monchengladbach boss and splash the cash to sign the left-footed sensation as they would be bringing in a proven scorer with potential to get even better.