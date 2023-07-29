Leeds United are plotting a summer swoop to sign Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

Is Joel Piroe leaving Swansea City?

Since arriving at the Swansea.com Stadium from PSV Eindhoven back in 2021, Piroe has become an integral member and a regular feature of Michael Duff’s side, having started 43 games out of 46 last season in the Championship, and it’s fair to say he’s been a standout star across the border.

The Dutchman firmly established himself as the Welsh outfit’s top-performing offensive player and second overall with a WhoScored match rating of 6.93 during the previous campaign, and following the course of his impressive displays, he’s alerted the attention of Daniel Farke and the 49ers in West Yorkshire, but not for the first time.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay reported earlier this month that the Whites had “targeted” the 23-year-old at the end of last summer’s transfer window, but with a deal having failed to materialise at the time, it sounds as if they are ready to take a second bite at the cherry - and there’s no better time to do so than now.

That's because the Swans' talisman will be out of contract in less than a year, meaning that the ongoing window will be his club’s final opportunity to cash in should they not want to risk losing him for free, so there’s a chance that he could be available for a cut-price - something which Leeds chiefs, amongst others, are looking to capitalise on.

Are Leeds signing Joel Piroe?

According to Football Insider, Leeds, Leicester City and Southampton are “set to battle” it out to secure the services of Piroe ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Elland Road outfit “want someone in his mould” and have therefore identified him as an ideal target, whilst Russell Martin is “keen to reunite” with his former attacker at the St Mary’s Stadium. Elsewhere, the Foxes are also “keeping tabs” amid growing interest in duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka.

Who could Joel Piroe replace in LS11?

Leeds recently lost Rodrigo to Qatari side Al-Rayyan SC, so Farke will need to enter the market to find a suitable replacement in that centre-forward role, and having been hailed a “clinical” finisher by journalist Josh Bunting, Piroe could be the perfect candidate.

Swansea’s £11k-per-week earner posted 21 goal contributions (19 goals and two assists) in 43 second-tier appearances last season, whilst getting 140 shots away - more than any other of his fellow teammates, via FBRef. This prolific form in the final third saw him named as the best player of the match by WhoScored on five occasions.

Should he put pen to paper, Piroe would also provide excellent versatility for the boss having been deployed in five different positions since the start of his career, including across the frontline and even in attacking midfield, so should the opportunity to sign him present itself in the final weeks of the window, this is a no-brainer of a decision for the Whites board to make.