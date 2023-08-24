Leeds United have agreed a deal to sign Swansea City striker Joel Piroe this summer, and a reliable journalist has revealed when the move is likely to be completed.

Where is Joel Piroe from?

Piroe was originally born in Wijchen, Netherlands, but made the move to the Championship when he joined Swansea from PSV Eindhoven back in 2021, and he’s since gone on to become a regular feature of Michael Duff’s first team having made a total of 96 appearances to date.

However, the 24-year-old’s contract is set to expire in less than a year, meaning that now would be the perfect opportunity for his side to cash in, and he won’t have any problem attracting potential suitors having established himself as their top-performing offensive player last term.

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Daniel Farke’s side were one of the clubs firmly in the mix to sign the Dutchman, and it wasn’t long before Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas confirmed that talks were ongoing regarding a switch, and there has now been a significant development if the following update is to be believed.

When will Leeds sign Piroe?

According to The Daily Mail, Piroe is "heading" to Leeds to start undergoing his medical tests after the club "agreed on a fee" of £12m to sign him from Swansea.

Southampton, Leicester City and Everton have also "shown interest", but it was the LS11 outfit who held "key negotiations" on Monday and have "worked hard to convince the forward of a move" over the past couple of days.

Fabrizio Romano has also since revealed that the centre-forward is expected to put pen to paper on the necessary paperwork to fully finalise the move by the end of the week.

How many goals has Piroe scored?

In the Championship last season, Piroe racked up an impressive 21 goal contributions (19 goals and two assists) in 43 appearances, form which saw him receive five man-of-the-match awards, but the striker also posed a constant threat even when he didn’t hit the back of the net.

The Roebbers client, who is naturally left-footed, recorded a total of 140 shots over the course of the previous campaign which was more than any other of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, not to mention the strong link-up play that he has with his peers, ranking in the 96th percentile for pass completion.

Swansea’s “clinical” forward, as hailed by journalist Josh Bunting, is also a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even in attacking midfield.

After missing out on a deal to sign Aston Villa's Cameron Archer, who has reached an agreement to join Sheffield United, Farke will have no doubt felt a sense of disappointment, but the imminent arrival of Piroe should lift his spirits. He's arguably a better option than the less experienced Archer considering his proven track record in the second tier.