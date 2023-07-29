Highlights

Leeds United won't 'advance things' regarding their pursuit of Swansea City striker Joel Piroe unless his price tag is to drop, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Joel Piroe moving to Leeds United?

According to Football Insider, Leeds United, Southampton and Leicester City are set for a three-way transfer tussle to try and land Piroe this summer.

The report states that Leeds United are keen to replace former striker Rodrigo Moreno, who has recently departed for Qatari side Al Rayyan, while have been impressed by his ability to function as both a central striker and an attacking midfielder.

Last term, Piroe was in brilliant form for Swansea City and notched 20 goals and two assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for the Welsh outfit, as per Transfermarkt.

Piroe has been a particularly potent threat during his time at the Jacks and found space among packed defences at will last campaign, recording 3.3 shots per match in the English second-tier, as per WhoScored.

Earlier in the window, The Daily Mail claimed that Swansea City may hold out for a fee in the region of £12 million amid Southampton's interest.

Nevertheless, The Swansea Independent have claimed that Piroe wants to move to the Premier League and would be open to a switch to Everton or Nottingham Forest.

Serie A side Atalanta are believed to have submitted an enquiry for the 23-year-old this summer; nevertheless, nothing concrete has come to the table at the moment with speculation continuing to mount over the Dutchman's future at the Swansea.com Stadium, according to Wales Online.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs doesn't think that Leeds United's interest in Piroe is at an 'advanced' stage and has indicated that his price tag may need to drop before any prospective move to Elland Road.

Jacobs told FFC: "With Leeds, I think that it's very possible that they don't advance things unless the price drops. I wouldn't want to downplay the fact that they've looked, but I also don't think that anything there with Leeds and Piroe is particularly advanced at the time we're recording this."

What next for Leeds United?

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke will hope that he can add some quality reinforcements to his squad in the next few weeks to boost the Whites' chances of gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2023/24, having only added Ethan Ampadu to the fold so far from Chelsea, as per Transfermarkt.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is in the process of completing a medical at Elland Road ahead of an imminent move to Leeds United.

Football journalist Pieter-Jan Calcoen of Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad has claimed on Twitter X that Anderlecht ace Francis Amuzu is another target for Leeds United alongside Luton Town and Ligue 1 outfit Nice, stating: Francis Amuzu of RSCA is high on the wish list of Leeds, Luton Town and OGC Nice. There is no concrete offer yet, but at least one of the three clubs is preparing one."

The Whites are also in advanced discussions to sign Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara for a fee of £5 million, beating off competition from several Sky Bet Championship clubs, as reported by Football Insider.