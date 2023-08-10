It could be a busy end to the summer transfer window for Leeds United as they plot further signings to bolster Daniel Farke's playing squad.

Who have Leeds signed this summer?

The Whites have brought in full-back Sam Byram, versatile midfielder Ethan Ampadu, and goalkeeper Karl Darlow on permanent deals so far.

They are also set to sign Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Joe Rodon on loan for the 2023/24 campaign, according to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, and are closing in on a deal to snap up right-back Max Aarons from Norwich for £12m to reunite him with the German head coach.

Another player the club have recently been linked with a swoop for - alongside Blackburn Rovers and the Canaries - is Venezia centre-forward Joel Pohjanpalo, who reportedly has a release clause of €4m (£3.4m).

How good is Joel Pohjanpalo?

Farke could secure a big upgrade on current Leeds no.9, Patrick Bamford, by signing the Finland international before next month's deadline.

The 28-year-old marksman is coming off the back of an impressive campaign with the Serie B outfit and could be the man to lead the line for the Whites this term.

Pohjanpalo, who was once described as "dangerous" by journalist Josh Bunting, plundered an eye-catching 19 goals and seven assists across 37 Serie B matches for his current club.

He produced consistently impressive performances through the middle of the pitch with an average Sofascore rating of 7.19, which is higher than any Leeds player managed in the Premier League last season.

Bamford, who is currently out with a hamstring injury, scored four goals and provided two assists in 28 top-flight matches, whilst he also averaged a dismal Sofascore rating of 6.60 - significantly lower than the £3.4m-rated ace's score.

The 29-year-old finisher did, however, score 16 goals and assist two in 45 Championship appearances during the 2019/20 promotion-winning campaign under Marcelo Bielsa, which proves that he is capable of leading the line for a successful team at this level.

However, Pohjanpalo's performances for Venezia were more impressive than Bamford's were that season given that the Finnish hotshot averaged a goal or assist every 1.42 matches in comparison to the one-time Chelsea prospect's 2.5 games per goal contribution.

The Whites striker's average Sofascore rating of 6.88 that term also suggests that the Leeds target is capable of delivering better performances on a consistent basis whilst also being able to provide goals and assists more frequently.

Pohjanpalo could also offer a level of physicality that Bamford does not have in his locker.

The Venezia goal machine won 2.9 aerial battles per match at a success rate of 51% last term, whilst the former Middlesbrough gem came out on top of 0.9 per game during the 2019/20 season at a success rate of 30%.

This suggests that the 6 foot 1 brute would be able to provide Leeds with a focal point at the top end of the pitch as he has the physical qualities to win flick-ons and hold off defenders to compete in the air.

Therefore, when you factor this in with all of their respective technical abilities, Pohjanpalo would be a big upgrade on Bamford for Farke and improve the former Norwich coach's attacking arsenal.