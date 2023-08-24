Leeds United are considering a move to sign Genk forward Joseph Paintsil this summer, and fresh reports have revealed how much it will take to bring him to the Championship.

Who is Joseph Paintsil?

Paintsil is naturally a right-winger who has plied his trade at the Cegeka Arena since 2018 having moved there from Tema Youth, and during his five years at the club, he’s gone on to become a regular feature of Wouter Vrancken’s first team having made 143 appearances.

The Ghana international still has another three years remaining on his contract with the Belgian Pro League outfit, but after emerging as his club’s second top-performing offensive player last season, he’s been highlighted as a player that Daniel Farke wants at Elland Road.

With Jack Harrison having completed a season-long loan to Everton, not to mention the uncertainty surrounding the future of Wilfried Gnonto despite him returning to training, the boss will need to enter the market to bolster his wide areas, and the 25-year-old could be the perfect candidate if the following update is to be believed.

Are Leeds signing Joseph Paintsil?

According to Sky Sports' Transfer Centre, Leeds are "interested" in securing the services of Paintsil before September 1st.

Genk would reportedly "consider" listening to offers in the region of €10m (£8.5m), but the attacker is just "one of a number of forwards" that the 49ers are looking at enticing to Yorkshire, with Swansea City striker Joel Piroe amongst those candidates.

Reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri previously claimed that Southampton held talks regarding a swap deal for Farke's target, but with a deal having failed to materialise on the south coast, this could give chiefs the perfect chance to jump in and hijack the move right from under their second-tier rivals' nose.

How many goals has Joseph Paintsil scored?

In the Belgian Pro League last season, Paintsil clocked up a remarkable 28 goal contributions (14 goals and the same number of assists) in 30 appearances for Genk which shows just how prolific he can be in the final third, so should the hierarchy convince him to join it could be a massive coup for Leeds.

The CAA Stellar client also recorded a total of 63 shots over the course of the previous campaign which was more than any other of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, and this kind of form saw him receive an outstanding eight man-of-the-match awards from WhoScored.

The Acca native, who has the versatility to operate in seven different positions across the pitch, has additionally been dubbed a “superb” player by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and considering how much of a difference-maker he is, he deserves all the plaudits he gets.

The Whites are reportedly firmly in the mix to sign Piroe this summer despite him attracting significant interest from several other clubs, though if the pursuit of Paintsil develops, the two of them could be following in each other’s footsteps to LS11.