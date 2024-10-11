Leeds United went into the international break off the back of a 2-2 draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last week, after a 97th minute howler from Illan Meslier cost them two points on Wearside.

Daniel Farke will now be hoping that his players who have jetted away to play for their respective countries all return without any injury issues, after long-term blows for both Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rothwell in recent weeks.

The Whites head coach will also, surely, be hoping that those stars enjoy strong performances during the break and bring that confidence back to Elland Road.

One player who has already caught the eye with his work for his country is centre-forward Mateo Joseph, who was in electric form for Spain's U21s on Thursday.

Mateo Joseph's performance for Spain

The 20-year-old centre-forward was selected to start the game against Kazakhstan's U21s ahead of Porto centre-forward Samu Omorodion, who has a whopping €100m (£84m) release clause in his contract with the Portuguese side.

Omorodion, who saw a move to Premier League side Chelsea collapse due to financial complications with his contract in the summer, has scored seven goals in seven games across the Liga Portugal and Europa League this season, but Joseph was picked ahead of him from the start.

The Leeds youngster justified his selection with a stunning first-half hat-trick for the Spanish youth side in a dramatic 4-3 victory in the U21 Euros qualifier.

His first goal was a simple finish from close-range from Roberto Navaro's ball across the box, before a similar second goal as he reacted first to a cutback from Navaro to find the back of an empty net.

Joseph completed his hat-trick in the 44th minute by evading his marker at the back post to get on the end of a cross and head the ball in for his third goal.

Omorodion came on for the Leeds star in the 59th minute but was unable to register a goal or an assist in his 31 minutes on the pitch for Spain.

Mateo Joseph's form for Leeds

The academy graduate started the 2024/25 Championship campaign as Farke's first-choice centre-forward option but struggled to offer a regular goal threat, with one strike in nine games.

Joel Piroe was selected ahead of him in the clash at the Stadium of Light last week and found the back of the net with a header in the first-half, which may keep the Spaniard out of the team for now.

However, his astonishing performance for Spain's U21s should boost his confidence and may convince Farke to bring him back into the starting XI, in order to capitalise on that positive momentum.

24/25 Championship Mateo Joseph Appearances 9 Starts 8 xG 1.91 Goals 1 Big chances created 4 Assists 3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the former England youth international has showcased his creative quality in the league, with four 'big chances' created and three assists in eight starts.

However, a return of one goal from 1.91 xG in nine games does not suggest that he has been in good enough form to lead a team to promotion, which is why his performances in front of goal need to improve.

His astonishing first-half hat-trick for his country this week is a positive sign and, hopefully, his clinical edge in the final third carries over to club football after the break.