Leeds United have it all to play for when they host Norwich City at Elland Road in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals on Thursday night.

The Whites were held to a 0-0 draw by the Canaries in the first leg at Carrow Road on Sunday and will now compete for a place in the final at Wembley later this week.

Daniel Farke's side do not yet know what division they will be competing in for the 2024/25 campaign, yet there has already been transfer speculation ahead of the summer window.

Football Insider reported last month that the club would accept an offer in the region of £30m for Wilfried Gnonto, should a team come in with a firm offer in that ballpark.

Farke, however, may already have an heir to the Italian's place in the squad within the academy set-up, as young forward Josh McDonald has shown great potential this season.

Wilfried Gnonto's Championship form

The 20-year-old forward has enjoyed a solid, if unspectacular, campaign with Leeds in the Championship, after being part of the team that suffered relegation from the Premier League last term.

Gnonto has failed to nail down a place in the starting XI throughout the entire season, with 19 starts out of 36 league appearances, but has chipped in with double figures for goals and assists.

23/24 Championship Wilfried Gnonto Appearances 36 Goals 8 Assists 2 Big chances created 5 Key passes per game 0.6 Duel success rate 51% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the former Zurich star has been directly involved in ten goals, with eight strikes and two assists, in 36 outings.

That is an average of one goal or assist every 3.6 matches on average in the second tier, which shows that he has been a semi-regular contributor in the final third.

Why Josh McDonald could be Wilfried Gnonto's heir

Amid speculation over Gnonto's future at Elland Road, McDonald could eventually emerge as his replacement in Yorkshire if he continues to impress at academy level.

The talented whiz, who only turned 17 in March, has enjoyed a terrific season for the U18s at Thorp Arch, with a return of seven goals and seven assists in all competitions.

He has racked up seven goals and six assists in 22 U18 Premier League matches, an average of one goal contribution every 1.69 outings, and produced one assist in six FA Youth Cup clashes.

The impressive youngster, who can play on the left or the right flank, was described as a "lovely" player by journalist Connor McGilligan earlier this month, and his statistics back that up.

McDonald appears to be an excellent prospect for Leeds on paper with his fantastic contributions as both a scorer and a creator of goals for the U18 side.

It is, of course, now down to him to prove that his form can translate over to the U21 team and then the first-team in the years to come to stake a claim for a place in the senior squad.

If he can continue to replicate his current level of scoring and creating, then he could eventually be a fantastic heir to Gnonto's position out wide, as a forward who can score and assist goals more frequently than the Italian.