Hamilton Academical teenager Josh McDonald has passed a Leeds United medical ahead of a six-figure move to Yorkshire, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest transfer news out of Leeds?

The Whites are currently without a sporting director after Victor Orta agreed to leave the club earlier this month alongside former manager Javi Gracia.

However, despite this, Leeds haven’t called a halt to their search for new signings, with head of emerging talent Craig Dean and scout Alex Davies remaining in place in Yorkshire.

It looks as if the club are now set to secure the services of McDonald, who is regarded as an “exceptional talent” and one of the best in his age group in Scotland.

Football Insider shared a further update regarding Leeds and McDonald on Saturday evening. They stated that the youngster has passed a medical and completed other formalities over a move on Friday.

The Whites have already had an offer in the region of £150,000 accepted, with an announcement expected soon.

Future star?

McDonald is a 16-year-old centre-back and will pen a scholarship which will turn into a professional deal next March. Leeds could look back on this move as a great piece of business further down the line, with Scottish giants Rangers also making an offer for his services.

He appears to be highly-rated north of the border, so the Whites will be hoping he can continue to develop at Thorp Arch, eventually pushing for a first-team spot at Elland Road.

Leeds have shown in the past that they aren’t afraid to give academy youngsters a first-team opportunity, handing debuts to a record eight teenagers last season.

McDonald may have been fully aware of the future first-team opportunities in Yorkshire, something which may have contributed to his decision, and his progress in years to come will be one to watch.