Leeds United, as they look to at least stay within touching distance of Sheffield United at the top of the Championship, have been dealt fresh injury news with another star man now a doubt to face Derby County.

Leeds injury news

After a tumultuous summer transfer window saw the likes of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville depart, the last thing that Daniel Farke needed was consistent injury problems at Elland Road. But since the window has slammed shut, the former Norwich City boss has been handed headache after headache at times, losing Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to leave his midfield incredibly short on options.

It's only as we enter December that Ampadu - a crucial member of this Leeds side - is working his way back to fitness. Farke confirmed the news, telling reporters as relayed by Leeds Live: "Ethan is back in full team training since this week and he looks good. He can handle the load.

"Normally when a player is out for such a long time, the first time the player is back in the squad after two or three weeks you would say he needs that two or three weeks of team training until he can come on.

"He's ahead of schedule being back in team training and this is testament to his professional and good work. he was also desperate to come back as soon as possible. We still will be a bit careful, but for us and for me, he is not a normal player. He is our captain and the most important player in the whole squad and for that I am tempted to bring him in a little bit earlier instead of waiting two or three weeks."

Just as Ampadu returns, however, the Whites have seemingly been dealt a further blow. According to BBC Sport's Adam Pope, Junior Firpo is now a doubt to face Derby after a training ground injury and could miss this weekend's game alongside Sam Byram, who is also unavailable.

"Leader" Firpo is enduring a frustrating spell

Dubbed a "leader" by Farke at the start of the season, Firpo is in the middle of a fairly frustrating spell after missing three games prior to his return in a shock defeat against Blackburn and now potentially sidelined once again ahead of the Derby game. An important player at Elland Road, the left-back will hope to finally get a run of games under his belt throughout the festive fixtures.

Just three points adrift of leaders Sheffield United and sitting third in the Championship, the coming weeks could quickly leave the Whites on course for automatic promotion if results go their way. Of course, after suffering playoff heartbreak at Wembley last season, Farke will undoubtedly be keen to avoid anything but an automatic place in the Premier League.

The return of his "leader" Firpo - should he miss Derby this weekend - will act as a welcomed boost, as will Ampadu's surprise return ahead of schedule. As their injury problems finally ease, Leeds could set their sights on the top spot.