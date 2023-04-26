Leeds United did their survival hopes little good on Tuesday night as they could only muster a 1-1 draw against fellow relegation candidates Leicester City.

What happened in Leeds vs Leicester?

Leeds came into the game on the back of three defeats, with Dean Smith's side having earned a morale-boosting win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, and this game could certainly be considered a relegation six-pointer.

Javi Gracia's side were fortunate to not find themselves behind within ten minutes as Youri Tielemans' rocket was ruled out by VAR as Boubakary Soumare was offside before he set the ball up to his Belgian teammate.

In a frantic, fast-paced first half at Elland Road, it was the Yorkshire outfit who landed the first blow on Tuesday night, as Luis Sinisterra continued his fine recent goalscoring form by heading in Jack Harrison's wicked delivery at the back post.

Unfortunately, the Colombian was forced off through injury and Leeds lost some momentum as a result, with the Foxes looking dangerous throughout the second half until the talismanic Jamie Vardy found an equaliser from James Maddison's pass.

The veteran striker thought he had won it for Leicester only to be denied by the offside flag before Leeds rallied, with Marc Roca's header kept out at point-blank range by Daniel Iversen. Patrick Bamford then fluffed a golden opportunity in the final moments by sending his effort wide when left unmarked at the back post.

The result leaves Leeds deep in relegation trouble and Gracia's side could find themselves back in the bottom three by the end of the game week, with tough games against Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur still to come.

Who was Leeds' worst performer vs Leicester?

While Bamford will be the scapegoat for a lot of Leeds fans after his late miss, it was arguably Junior Firpo who was Gracia's poorest performer last night.

As per Sofascore, the Spanish full-back would earn a disappointing 6.5/10 rating for his performance, with only Liam Cooper and Robin Koch (both 6.3) rated lower of the Leeds players to feature in the game.

Although he has often been labelled a "liability" from a defensive perspective - as per the Mirror's David Anderson - it was the former Barcelona man's shocking passing throughout the game which made him Gracia's main antagonist at Elland Road.

Firpo would complete just 11/24 passes with a woeful success rate of only 46%, despite having 41 touches of the ball in his time on the pitch, emphasising just how poor he was in possession.

For context, Illan Meslier would complete 13 passes on the night, while the £60k-per-week defender has averaged 27.9 passes in the Premier League so far this term, so he was even worse than usual.

The left-back lost possession on 15 occasions in total, while he was also unsuccessful with all four of his long balls and failed with his one dribble attempt, in what was a truly dreadful display at Elland Road where he failed to exert any composure on proceedings.

Gracia will be hoping that Max Wober is back fit for upcoming games after witnessing Firpo's performance on his return to the side against Leicester. He was truly let down by the full-back on this occasion.