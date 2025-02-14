Leeds United’s form in the Championship this season has been nothing short of sensational, helping Daniel Farke’s side sit top of the table with just over a third of the campaign remaining.

The German has galvanised the squad after the disappointment of last season’s play-off final defeat, currently sitting in pole position to secure a return to the Premier League.

The Whites haven’t tasted defeat in the league since the end of November, enduring a 14-game unbeaten run which has helped fend off the threat from the likes of Sheffield United and Burnley in recent weeks.

It’s also a testament to the playing squad, sustaining such high levels of performance during the incredible run, with every player contributing to their success.

Numerous players have taken their game to the next level after last season, cementing their place as a first-team regular under the German at Elland Road.

Leeds United’s star performers in 2024/25

Joel Piroe moved to Yorkshire after relegation to the second tier last season, arriving with high hopes after scoring 20 times in his final season at Swansea City.

However, despite notching 14 goals for the Whites in his first campaign at the club, he split options between the fanbase as to whether he was worth the £10m fee paid for his signature.

It’s safe to say the Dutchman has silenced his critics this year, already matching last season’s tally with 14 games left, currently sitting as the club’s top scorer.

Ao Tanaka is a player who arrived in the summer to aid this season’s promotion push, looking to be an absolute bargain for the £3.5m fee spent to prise him away from Fortuna Düsseldorf.

The Japanese international has featured 29 times in the league to date, nailing down his place at the base of the midfield, operating alongside various partners such as Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

However, despite the form of the aforementioned pair, another first-team member has exceeded beyond all expectations and resurrected his career in Yorkshire.

The Leeds player who’s been one of the best in the Championship

Left-back Junior Firpo joined the club back in the summer of 2021 from Barcelona, looking to inject further quality into the backline as they tried to build on their impressive first season back in the top flight.

The full-back has since made over 100 appearances for the Whites, often being the go-to choice in that department, but not without criticism - in which he has received his fair share.

After relegation to the Championship, he remained as a regular starter, featuring 29 times in the league throughout 2023/24, registering eight assists in the process.

However, he came under fire for his displays at times, looking almost certain to leave last summer - even being dubbed a "liability" by the Daily Mirror's David Anderson - but stayed put at Elland Road, a decision that now looks to be a superb one.

Whilst he’s missed a huge portion of the campaign through injury, when he’s featured on the pitch, he’s constantly caught the eye, scoring once and notching seven assists in just 19 games, which includes a hat-trick of assists in the win over Cardiff City.

Junior Firpo's stats for Leeds in the Championship (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 19 Goals & assists 8 Pass accuracy 85% Tackles won 1.2 Duels won 6.3 Chances created 1.7 Touches in opposition box 3.4 Stats via FotMob

His underlying stats also back up how impressive he has been for Farke’s men in their ambitions of securing promotion, undoubtedly up there with some of the very players in the division throughout the year.

However, there may be some cause for concern, with the 28-year-old currently set to leave in the summer with his contract expiring at the end of June.

Regardless of promotion, the club desperately need to tie the former Barça ace down to a new deal at Elland Road, potentially able to make the step back up to the Premier League amid his recent form in the second tier.

Not many people would’ve predicted such a drastic turnaround in his time in Yorkshire, but it’s a credit to Firpo and his commitment to succeed, deserving all the praise that is directed his way at this moment in time.