Juventus are interested in making a move for Leeds United youngster Wilfried Gnonto this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

How has Gnonto fared at Leeds?

The 19-year-old joined the Whites during last summer's transfer window, coming in as an exciting young signing with a potentially massive future in the game.

While Leeds' season was generally an awful one, as they suffered relegation from the Premier League after three years in the division, Gnonto was arguably one of the few brights parks. The £20,000-a-week attacker's form wasn't necessarily great every week, but he still scored twice and registered four assists in the league, often looking like one of his side's most dangerous and unpredictable players.

Like so many current Whites players, however, the Italian will now be weighing up his future, with Championship football not something that is likely to appeal to him. It could even be that he leaves in the summer, with a new claim proving to be a worrying one, in that respect.

Could Gnonto make quickfire Whites exit?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Juventus are keen on signing Gnonto before the start of next season, even though an official approach is yet to be made.

The report states that the Serie A giants were frustrated by Leeds' relegation, as it ended their hopes of Weston McKennie joining the Whites permanently, and therefore getting him off their wage bill. They are trying to use that negative as a positive, though, instead turning their attention and making contact with Gnonto.

The idea of Leeds losing the winger so soon after arriving is clearly concerning, considering he is already a 10-cap Italy international, while still being in his teens. He has been lauded as a "special" player by Michael Skubala, and had the Whites not gone down, he looked like he could be a key figure for a number of years to come.

It is hard to persuade any top-class footballer to stay put when the team gets relegated to the second tier, though, so it would be difficult to begrudge Gnonto a move away in the summer transfer window, especially if a club of Juventus' calibre come calling.

There is always the chance that the teenager could remain loyal, trying to help Leeds make a quick return to the Premier League, but the best that the Whites can realistically hope for now is to get good money for the youngster's signature.