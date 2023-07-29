Highlights

Leeds United are in 'advanced' talks to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow and it shouldn't take too long before he is officially announced at Elland Road, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Karl Darlow joining Leeds United?

As per Football Insider, Darlow is in the process of undergoing a medical ahead of officially being unveiled as a Leeds United player and they are 'finalising paperwork' in regard to the proposed switch.

It is said that Darlow will join up with his new teammates ahead of the Whites' friendly against Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle Stadium on Saturday as he gets ready to work under the stewardship of Daniel Farke.

The Yorkshire Evening Post have revealed that £30k-a-week earner Darlow will join Leeds United for a relatively inexpensive fee of £400,000. Middlesbrough and Hull City were also keen on the 32-year-old this window.

Last term, Darlow spent the second period of the campaign on loan at Hull City and made 12 appearances for the Tigers, keeping five clean sheets in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Cited by The Yorkshire Evening Post in a separate article, Leeds United boss Farke refused to be drawn on speculation surrounding Darlow, though did confirm he would like another goalkeeper through the door, stating: "What I can say is that we definitely need support on the goalkeeper position. [Joel] Robles has left so we're a bit thin in this position, and also in terms of experience and Karl Darlow is definitely a good goalkeeper, yes.”

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has detailed that Leeds United's interest in Darlow has been 'advanced' for a considerable period of time.

Jacobs stated: "The talks have been advanced for quite some time on Darlow and I don't think Leeds fans will have to wait too much longer now."

What next for Leeds United?

Leeds United manager Farke will be intent on adding some new faces to his squad ahead of the Sky Bet Championship campaign commencing as he aims to make his mark by guiding the Whites back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Swansea City striker Joel Piroe is a candidate to link up with Farke at Elland Road; however, Southampton and Leicester City are also keen to snap up the 23-year-old this summer, according to Football Insider.

Free agent full-back Sam Byram has been on trial with Leeds United, who he previously plied his trade for the Whites between 2012 and 2016, though it is unclear as of yet whether he will be offered a permanent contract despite featuring during pre-season, as cited by Leeds Live.

Journalist Pieter-Jan Calcoen via Leeds Live has claimed that Anderlecht striker Francis Amuzu is 'high on the wish list' of Leeds United, Luton Town and Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice, with one of the three mentioned clubs speculated to be preparing an official bid for the former Belgium Under-21 international.