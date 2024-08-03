Leeds United have had to deal with losing some of their top talent since they failed to secure promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Academy graduate and Championship Young Player of the Year Archie Gray was the first major exit from Elland Road, as he moved to Tottenham Hotspur, and Glen Kamara soon followed with a permanent switch to Rennes.

Now, the Whites are set to cash in on the Player of the Year from the second tier as Crysencio Summerville has agreed to join West Ham United in the top-flight for £25m.

The Dutch forward's expected exit is set to leave Daniel Farke's side short of options in the wide areas and Leeds are reportedly looking at one winger from the Premier League.

Leeds eyeing Premier League winger

According to Sky Sports transfer centre (01/08/2024), the Whites are one of a number of teams interested in a swoop for Crystal Palace gem Jesurun Rak-Sayki.

The report claims that Championship rivals Burnley and Sheffield United are also keen on a loan deal for the young Eagles whiz this summer.

It states that Premier League side Southampton are in talks to secure a permanent deal for the left-footed star's services, but Palace would like to send him out on loan to continue his development next season.

If Leeds win the race for his signature for the 2024/25 campaign then Rak-Sakyi could help Farke to forget about Summerville with his potential attacking quality on the flank.

Why Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be a good signing for Leeds

The 21-year-old is a right winger by trade and could line up on that side of the attack, which would then allow Wilfried Gnonto to play on the left - cutting inside onto his favoured right foot.

It will take a lot to replace Summerville, who produced 19 goals and nine assists in the league last term, but Rak-Sakyi's form at youth level and for Charlton on loan in the 2022/23 campaign suggests that he has the potential to be a fantastic replacement.

Statistics Rak-Sayki (22/23 League One) Summerville (23/24 Championship) Starts 40 41 Goals 15 19 Conversion rate 17% 15% Assists 8 9 Dribbles completed per game 1.8 2.3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Rak-Sakyi caught the eye as both a scorer and a creator of goals in the third tier during his time with Charlton.

The English ace also racked up an eye-catching 24 goals and eight assists in 40 outings at U21 level for Palace, as well as eight goals and eight assists in 17 games at U18 level.

These statistics show that the £5.1k-per-week wizard has the potential to replace Summerville's goals and assists, or at least come close to doing so, if he can translate that form over to the Championship next term.

Rak-Sakyi, who was described as "remarkable" by Roy Hodgson, could then help Farke to forget about the Dutch magician by coming in and providing an exciting attacking spark alongside the likes of Gnonto, Dan James, Mateo Joseph, and Georginio Rutter next season.