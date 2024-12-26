Leeds United are now well-placed to sign a "fantastic" player who rejected them in the summer transfer window, according to ex-scout Mick Brown.

Leeds on the march under Farke

Leeds are showing no signs of slowing down in their pursuit of promotion from the Championship, after a remarkable first half of the season, but Daniel Farke will be well aware just how difficult it will be to fend off the likes of Burnley and Sheffield United.

As such, Farke may look at strengthening his squad this January, and there have been reports that he is eyeing a move for Sporting CP's Dario Essugo to bolster his options in central midfield.

The promotion hopefuls are also looking at Premier League players to strengthen their squad, with Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele believed to be of interest amid a lack of game time at the City Ground.

With Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry on the radar, it is clear that Farke is keen on strengthening in a number of areas this winter, and Barry is not the only Villa player that Leeds are interested in.

In a recent interview with Football Insider, Brown has stated that he believes Emiliano Buendia is once again of interest to the Whites, despite the midfielder rejecting a move to Elland Road back in the summer.

Brown said: “He turned down the move in the summer because it was a step down. But from where he is at the moment, it would be a step up because he isn’t playing.

“He’s got a good reputation at Aston Villa, but he’s not exactly shone there. I don’t think Unai Emery fancies him as a part of his team, so he’d be open to letting him go.

“Leeds are a very, very good Championship side, but I don’t think they’re a Premier League side at the moment. They’re somewhere in between.

“They’ll be looking to add the type of quality which can help them make that step up. So I understand the interest is there, but I think they also have reservations about him.”

Buendia could be a top signing for Leeds

Although the 28-year-old is struggling for game time at Villa this season, he has proven himself to be a top Championship player in the past, picking up 15 goals and 16 assists in 39 games for Norwich City in the 2020-21 season under Farke.

Given the level of his performances, the attacking midfielder was awarded Norwich's Player of the Season award:

The maestro has also been impressive at times during his time with the Villans, with former manager Steven Gerrard lauding him as "fantastic" at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.

As such, it is promising news that Brown believes a move to Elland Road is possible this January, and he could be the type of signing to help Leeds get over the line in their battle for promotion.