Leeds United are interested in signing another international defender this summer alongside their interest in a permanent move for loanee Joe Rodon.

Leeds make Rodon a top summer target

The Whites are preparing for a Championship playoff final at Wembley against Southampton on Sunday, with both clubs looking to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Should Leeds and Daniel Farke succeed and win promotion, then the 49ers Enterprises could look to make their mark in the transfer market, with Rodon appearing to be a top target. Leeds are thought to be "desperate" to sign Rodon on a permanent transfer from Tottenham and think he could be a “massive” addition.

Fabrizio Romano has recently handed the Whites hope, saying that the Wales international is set to leave Spurs again in the summer, although he didn't specify whether it would be another temporary move or for good this time.

Rodon has clearly enjoyed his time at Elland Road as well, saying in March: “I haven’t had much game time over the last couple of years. But this season, coming in, playing every minute and not looking back, yeah maybe…all I wanted was game time. Now that I’m having that it’s only going to make my confidence grow. I’m enjoying every minute and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given by the gaffer. Long may it continue.”

However, alongside the 26-year-old, Leeds are keen on another defender.

Leeds also want to sign £2.5m centre-back

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Leeds are “keen” on signing Jordan Torunarigha after his “top season” with Gent. The Whites and Hoffenheim are both interested in the defender, who is valued at up to £2.5m due to his contract expiring in 12 months' time.

Torunarigha is a left-footed centre-back who can also turn out as a left-back if needed and is valued at €5m by Transfermarkt, so Leeds could get themselves a bargain in a £2.5m deal.

The 26-year-old is a Nigeria international and began his career on the books of Hertha Berlin. He moved to Gent on a permanent transfer in 2022 following a successful loan spell, with Torunarigha also sponsored by Nike and making more than 100 appearances for his current employers.

He could arrive at Leeds to provide competition to Pascal Struijk, Ethan Ampadu and potentially Rodon, while also covering for Junior Firpo at left-back, making this one to watch.