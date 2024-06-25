Leeds United have been named as one of the sides chasing a man who gave them nightmares last season as they look to bolster their ranks this summer.

Summerville could leave Leeds

After Daniel Farke's side fell to a 1-0 Championship play-off final defeat to Southampton last month, it seems as though the writing is on the wall for winger Crysencio Summerville.

The Championship's player of the season last campaign, he has received plenty of attention from the Premier League and, with Leeds needing to sell, is almost certain to leave this summer in a bid to bolster his club's finances, and move on in his fledgling career.

Meanwhile, there is concern over the future of fellow wide man Wilfried Gnonto, who has also been linked with a departure and could leave the Elland Road side facing a major overhaul in wide areas. They could already have found one solution though.

Leeds want new winger

Now, Leeds are one of the sides reportedly keen on bringing Liam Millar back to the Championship next season. Signed on loan, Millar spent the season with Preston North End.

After making his debut for the club at the beginning of the season, he was hailed as a "machine" by teammate Milutin Osmajic, while his impact has been talked up by other teammates too. He enjoyed his games against Leeds, scoring in the home fixture at Deepdale, which prompted captain Archie Brown to dub him an "unbelievable" player.

“We just give him the ball and let him do the work. When he’s on it, he’s unbelievable and he showed his class today and I don’t think they could live with him for 90 minutes,” he explained.

In the reverse fixture at Elland Road, Millar grabbed an early assist and moved to taunt the home fans in celebration, though he ended the day on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat.

Leeds were by far the only side to suffer at his hand though, with the 24-year-old returning five goals and five assists in his debut Championship season.

Liam Millar by numbers 2023/24 Starts 27 Goals 5 Assists 5 Key passes per 90 1.17 Shots on target per 90 0.71

But Millar is down to the final year of his £5.5k per week deal in Basel, and The Athletic, relayed by Leeds All Over, have claimed that the forward has a release clause in his contract with the Swiss giants, though they do not reveal how much said clause is worth.

However, due to its existence and his contract situation, they add that it is almost a 'sure’ thing that he leaves the club this summer in search of pastures new, and Leeds are one of the sides credited with an interest in the attacker.

The Canadian is unlikely to move before the end of the Copa America, and is currently with former Whites coach Jesse Marsch at the tournament. However, having already impressed in the Championship once, he could prove an excellent signing were Leeds able to snap him up.