Leeds United recruitment chiefs Gaby Ruiz and Alberto Cordero are set to leave the club as the fallout from Victor Orta’s departure continues.

What’s the latest off-field news out of Leeds?

It has been an eventful 2023 for the Whites, who have had four separate head coaches. Javi Gracia was the latest manager to get the sack, with former director of football Orta also leaving as a result.

Sam Allardyce is the new interim manager looking to keep Leeds in the Premier League, but it looks as if more exits are on the cards ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, both Ruiz and Cordero, who have been described as a ‘big part’ of Orta's recruitment department, will depart the club. They were spotted at Leeds’ U21s' Premier League 2 play-off semi-final earlier this week, but their days in Yorkshire appear to be numbered.

The report adds that ‘head of emerging talent Craig Dean and scout Alex Davies, who have worked closely with Orta's team and provided a lot of the data and reports for signings, remain in place and continue to carry out the work of identifying potential future transfers.’

All change…

You’d expect that Leeds may already be on the search for Orta’s long-term replacement at Elland Road, and whoever comes in as director of foootball could be able to bring in their own staff with Ruiz and Cordero set to leave.

Whoever arrives will more than likely have a busy first summer, with a new long-term manager and potential squad shake-up on the cards if the club drop down to the Championship.

A full takeover involving the 49ers Enterprises would also go through if Leeds manage to avoid the drop, so there will be a lot to keep an eye on off the pitch in Yorkshire ahead of the 2023/24 season.