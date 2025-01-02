Leeds United are leading the chase to sign an “incredible” £10 million player who is familiar to Daniel Farke, according to a new report.

Leeds United transfer news

Despite sitting at the top of the Championship table with a three-point cushion, it could be a very busy January for the Whites, as they make sure they don’t avoid a repeat of last season. In preparation for the January transfer window opening, it was claimed by Football Insider that Leeds are interested in signing Emiliano Buendia from Aston Villa.

The Argentine was on the radar of Leeds during the summer transfer window, but a move didn’t work out. That interest has remained the same, and given that Farke and Buendia have maintained a good relationship from their Norwich City days, a move could be on the cards this month, as Buendia struggles for regular minutes in the Premier League.

Buendia is not the only player on their radar, as the 49ers are also interested in signing Japhet Tanganga from Millwall. The Whites are said to be tracking the defender alongside interest from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. A move in January may be difficult to complete, but Tanganga’s agreement with Millwall means they must consider Premier League offers, something Leeds hope they will do at the end of the campaign.

Leeds leading chase to sign "incredible" £10m player

Tanganga is one option under consideration, but he is not the only defender on Leeds’ radar, as according to TEAMtalk, the Whites are now leading the race to sign Nico Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach, despite initial reports he may not be willing to join a second tier side.

The 28-year-old, who in the past has been hailed for having “incredible composure” by former sporting director Max Eberl, has been with the Bundesliga side since 2015, and during that time, he has been a key player in the heart of the defence.

This report states that Leeds’ interest in signing Elvedi is genuine, as his ability to play as a centre-back and a right-back appeals to Farke. The Switzerland international is someone that Farke knows very well, as the German managed the defender during his time in charge of Mönchengladbach.

Elvedi is likely going to cost Leeds around £10 million to complete a transfer, and while there is competition from Wolves, Leeds are leading the chase, as the top-flight side have their eyes on another target.

Nico Elvedi's Borussia Monchengladbach stats Apps 9 Goals 1 Assists 1 Touches 76.2 Passing accuracy per game 58.2 (91%) Clean sheets 2 Interceptions per game 1.1 Tackles per game 1.3 Balls recovered per game 3.3 Clearances per game 5.2

Leeds’ initial enquiries for Elvedi have been positive, but the defender is “reluctant” to drop into the Championship; therefore, a deal may be on hold until the summer, when Leeds will hope they are back in the Premier League. The Whites and Farke are said to be happy with the current options in the squad, as they believe they have the players in place to get over the line, but they are keeping an eye on the transfer market, seeing if any options become available.