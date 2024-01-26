The end of the January transfer window may be looming large, yet there is still work to be done as far as Leeds United are concerned, with key positions in need of strengthening to help bolster their hopes of automatic promotion.

As The Athletic's Phil Hay reported last week, a particular priority for the Yorkshire side is the full-back positions, with the club having allowed both Djed Spence and Luke Ayling to depart Elland Road this month.

That has left 17-year-old Archie Gray - who can also operate in midfield - as the only real standout option at right-back for manager Daniel Farke, while on the opposite side, the German coach has Junior Firpo and Sam Byram to call upon, two players who have endured their fair share of injuries woes of late.

With the Whites also still competing in the FA Cup, having increased strength in depth will seemingly be crucial, with it likely to be unsustainable to rely on the teenage Gray, in particular, until the end of the season.

In need of competition and cover for the reported Liverpool target - who only recently signed a new deal at the club - the Championship side are, ironically, believed to be looking toward Anfield in their hopes of snapping up a suitable target.

Leeds leading the race for Liverpool starlet

Football Insider reported earlier this month that Leeds are looking at signing Mateusz Musialowski from the Merseyside outfit, although the Polish playmaker is not the only youngster who has come onto Farke's radar.

As per a more recent update from the Daily Mail, are believed to be frontrunners in the battle to pluck Calvin Ramsay from the Reds, with the Scottish full-back having returned to his parent club following an injury-hit loan spell at Preston North End in the first half of the season.

According to the piece, Leeds' promotion rivals Southampton - who tried to sign the 20-year-old from Aberdeen before his move to Liverpool in 2022 - are also in the mix for signature, although it is the Whites who are said to be 'leading the way'.

Striking that deal could allow Farke to work with and nurture another exciting young right-back, having previously reaped the rewards of his faith in Max Aarons during his time in charge at Norwich City.

Ramsay could be Farke's next Aarons

Aarons - who was close to sealing a move to Elland Road over the summer prior to joining AFC Bournemouth - was handed his debut by Farke back in 2018, with the then-teenager thrown in at the deep end as he made that senior bow in an East Anglian derby clash with Ipswich Town.

As the Leeds boss has shown in the case of Gray - who has made 30 appearances this season - he is not afraid to put his trust in young talent, with Aarons building on his "fantastic performance" on debut to grow into a key figure at Carrow Road, as lauded by Farke himself.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach coach also sang the praises of the diminutive defender amid interest from top-flight clubs back in 2020, describing him as "just a special player" with "an unbelievable future", while also lauding the full-back as "one of the best players" in the Championship.

All in all, Aarons made 141 appearances under Farke for the Canaries, showcasing his impressive attacking threat by chipping in five goals and 13 assists down the right flank.

Such was his level of productivity and creativity from his right-back berth, Farke even noted at the time that opponents would go "man for man on him" to try and hamper his influence, with Aarons clearly a real weapon even at such a young age.

The hope would be that the attack-minded Ramsay can take on a similar role, with the young Scotsman having previously spoken of his desire to get forward and impact proceedings at the top end of the pitch:

"Obviously I'm a right-back, pretty attacking, I like to attack. I'm OK defensively as well but my main attribute is attacking – I can put good crosses in, I like to get shots away, both feet, cutting inside, going down the line, linking up with my winger."

Having made just two appearances for the Anfield side to date - as well as just two outings on loan at Deepdale this season - the 5 foot 10 menace is in need of a chance to shine on a regular basis, something which Leeds could help to provide.

Calvin Ramsay's career record

Ever since arriving from north of the border 18 months ago, the story of Ramsay's time in England has been one of injury woe, although, as per the Daily Mail, he appears to now be fit once again and likely raring to go.

The hope will be that the one-cap Scotland international can emulate the success that he enjoyed after breaking into the first-team as a teenager at Aberdeen, having scored once and chipped in with nine assists in just 39 games for the Premiership side at senior level.

That "absolutely exceptional" form at Pittodrie - in the words of Klopp - is an indication of just why Ramsay was poached by Liverpool in the first place, with Leeds now needing to do all they can to get their hands on a player who is "so special", as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

With Farke having missed out on a reunion with the aforementioned Aarons over the summer, the 47-year-old could land the next best thing with the addition of Ramsay, even if the move represents something of a gamble.

With Spence and Ayling out the door, a new recruit at right-back is now a necessity and the Aberdeen native could be just the solution to help apply some healthy pressure on the dazzling Gray.