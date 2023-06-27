Leeds United could consider an outside “shout” for Lee Bowyer to become their new manager, according to BBC pundit Matthew Kilgallon.

Where is Lee Bowyer now?

Bowyer started his career in the dugout as assistant boss at Charlton Athletic before going on to take to the helm himself at The Valley and later at Birmingham City where he left back in July 2022 and has been out of work ever since, as per Transfermarkt.

The Guardian reported that the 46-year-old was in the conversation to be appointed as Javi Gracia’s successor, and whilst he missed out on the post to Sam Allardyce, it sounds like he’s more than open to making a second attempt to secure the role at Elland Road.

Speaking to TalkSPORT earlier this month, the former professional midfielder confirmed that he would “jump at the chance” to take the reins if given the opportunity, and even though the main three candidates have been Daniel Farke, Patrick Vieira and Scott Parker, he’s still potentially being talked about internally.

Are Leeds appointing Lee Bowyer?

Speaking to The Daily Mail (as quoted by MOT Leeds News), former Whites defender Kilgallon reacted to Farke seemingly being the current front-runner but name-checked Bowyer as a candidate that he’s heard whispers about, saying the fans would love the former midfielder.

“The Leeds United fans need a lift and Farke would provide that. He’s got a proven track record of winning promotion from the Championship. I’ve also heard Scott Parker and Patrick Vieira mentioned, plus a cheeky little shout for Lee Bowyer. The fans would love someone like Bowyer, but it’s looking like it could be Farke.”

Leeds supporters will no doubt hold a fondness for Bowyer with him having been a player at the club from 1996-2003, but when it comes to his track record in the second tier, it’s not as good as someone like Farke, so the 49ers should avoid a move.

In the Championship, the SMI Sports Management client, whose preferred formation is a 3-4-1-2, has taken charge of 102 games but recorded 28 wins, 28 draws and suffered 46 defeats, taking just 112 points from a possible 306 available, via Transfermarkt.

The Canning Town-born talent has also only ever got one of his old sides promoted, so he doesn’t hold a huge knowledge of what it takes to compete and be successful at the required level, therefore the hierarchy should appoint someone with the correct experience and proven history of achievements, with Farke being a prime candidate after leading Norwich to two Championship titles.