For Championship promotion-chasers Leeds United, the emergence of Archie Gray has without doubt been one of the stories of the season. Gray has started 30 out of 34 games under Daniel Farke in the league this season, including Friday's memorable comeback win over the leaders.

Only three Leeds players - Ethan Ampadu (3,060), Islan Meslier (2,843) and Georginio Rutter (2,788) - have played more second-tier minutes for the club than Gray's 2,707, and unsurprisingly, he leads the way for all teenagers in the division. His nearest challenger is Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham, and he's a considerable way back on 2,471.

While Gray broke through as a midfielder, he's mostly played as a right-back this season, lining up there 22 times in all competitions, including in the dramatic win against Leicester on Friday. Leeds had interestingly signed a potential competitor on the final day of the winter transfer window in the form of Burnley's Connor Roberts, who arrived on loan until the end of the season, and the Welshman announced himself in the best way possible against the Foxes, scoring off the bench after replacing Junior Firpo.

Now, some comments from Hay in the build-up to the match have emerged, and it looks like the 49ers ownership group - together with the manager - got their January decision making just about spot on.

Roberts forcing Gray to get "even better" - Hay

Speaking on The Square Ball Podcast before Friday's mania, The Athletic's Phil Hay said that people at the club were conscious of ensuring that Gray's development wasn't obstructed by any January addition. Signing a versatile veteran who can support the teenager rather than compete with him was the objective, and based on what happened on Friday night, they pulled it off to perfection.

“It was one of those things when they were looking for a right-back in January, I remember somebody at the club saying this, they were very conscious of wanting a good right-back, and they got Connor Roberts who is very good, but not wanting that to immediately compromise Gray’s minutes, they still wanted Gray to be in the team and him to be playing.

“Actually if anything, he’s got better since Roberts came in and made it impossible for Farke, it would have to be a fitness thing, to get Roberts into the team.”

Leeds 3-1 Leicester proves 49ers' transfer genius

Farke proved the owners' decision to target experienced support for Gray was an act of genius with what he did on Friday, bringing on the fresh legs of Roberts for Firpo, who was struggling, and shifting Gray over to the other flank.

The two combined to flip the game on its head, and Gray, who also provided an assist in the 4-0 win over Swansea City, has been phenomenal since Roberts arrived, showing precision in possession, knowing when to take risks and winning the vast majority of his individual battles.

Archie Gray form since Connor Roberts signing (Championship) Goals 1 Assists 1 Touches 350 Passes attempted 228 Passes completed 187 Pass completion 82% Dribbles attempted 10 Successful dribbles 6 Dribble success rate (%) 60% Tackles 12 Ground duels contested 28 Ground duels won 19 Ground duel success rate (%) 68%

In the end, it may be looked back on as the transfer that pushed Leeds on to become genuine challengers to what previously looked like a stroll to the title for the Foxes. With Roberts now fit and firing, the manager is free to use Gray exactly if, when and how he chooses, rather than being forced to run him into the ground week in week out at right-back only.