Leeds United fans will have been happy to see Georginio Rutter on the scoresheet as the U21 side sealed their return to the Premier League 2 with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

The Frenchman required game time and a much-needed confidence boost after his lack of minutes since joining from Hoffenheim during the January transfer window for a club-record £35.5m fee.

In total, the 21-year-old has mustered just 235 minutes of Premier League action, with nine of his ten Premier League appearances coming from the bench, with the youngster not really afforded a chance by any of Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia or Sam Allardyce thus far.

However, after his goal on Monday, fans will be hoping to see him return to the first team and make a real impact in the future, something he is primed to do given his potential, irrespective of whether that's in the Premier League or Championship.

For now, however, he is viewed as failed signing. Victor Orta, who left the club in recent weeks, was certainly guilty of some shocking decisions in ther market during his time at Elland Road, with the likes of Jean-Kevin Augustin and Daniel James both proving to be a huge waste of money considering their lack of impact and minutes in a Leeds shirt.

Indeed, the former only managed 48 minutes of football during his time at Elland Road while the latter has found the net on just four occasions in 40 outings since his £25m arrival.

It is perhaps the £1m sale of talented youngster Leif Davis, however, which could go down as one of the Spaniard's worst decisions.

Where is Leif Davis now?

He was allowed to join Ipswich Town for a minimal fee and was one of the best players in League One as Kieran McKenna's side earned promotion back to the Championship.

Despite making 14 first-team appearances for the Yorkshire outfit following his arrival from Morecambe and impressing out on loan, Davis wasn't deemed to be good enough and was allowed to depart last summer.

During his loan spell at Bournemouth last term as they were promoted from the Championship, he was described as an "animal" by Scott Parker, so he was perhaps always going to be a star in the third tier with Ipswich.

That certainly proved to be the case, as his phenomenal 7.36 rating from WhoScored saw him ranked as the best player in the entire division after notching three goals and a remarkable 14 assists.

In fact, only Kevin De Bruyne and Lionel Messi have more assists in Europe's top leagues this season, which suggests that Davis certainly could have been an asset in a Leeds squad where Jack Harrison leads the way with just seven assists to his name.

Considering the left-back woes at Elland Road, which continued over the weekend with another diabolical Junior Firpo display that included a penalty conceded and a red card, it would have been the prime time to give a talented youngster such as Davis regular first-team minutes.

Instead, Leeds could now find themselves up against the 23-year-old next season in the Championship, where Orta's mistake could well and truly be hammered home.