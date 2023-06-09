Leeds United are experiencing a lot of uncertainty at the moment with no sporting director, no manager and a takeover in the works, whilst also preparing to lose a number of their players due to relegation to the Championship next season.

The Whites were relegated on the final day of their dreadful Premier League campaign and after three years away will have to compete again in the second tier with hope they can bounce back up to the top flight again as soon as possible.

Whilst the appointment of a manager and sporting director will be a top priority for Angus Kinnear, the club hierarchy are faced with big decisions on how to manage the departures of many players this summer and trimming down their high-quality squad will be essential.

One player who has been linked with a move away from the club this week is Junior Firpo, as Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Wednesday that the left-back could be set for an exit:

"Understand Junior Firpo will leave Leeds United this summer as several European clubs are already keen on signing him."

"The plan is to try a new experience after relegation."

Indeed, it will be difficult for Leeds to see so many players leave this summer, but in Firpo's case it paves the way for a talented young player to step into the role and earn his chance to play regular first-team football at Elland Road next season.

Who is Leo Hjelde?

The 19-year-old joined from Celtic in the summer of 2021, earning his Premier League debut under Marcelo Bielsa less than six months later and has more recently been on a half-season loan with Rotherham in the Championship.

Over 13 league appearances, the 6 foot 2 Norwegian has created one big chance and successfully completed 67% of his dribbles, as well as averaging 1.4 interceptions, 1.3 tackles, 2.2 clearances and three duels won per game, giving a glimpse of his solid defensive attributes during his short spell in the second tier.

Hjelde - who is an incredibly versatile player with experience at both left-back and in the left-sided centre-back role - has been the recipient of some huge praise and high expectations for his development, with his former Ross County manager John Hughes comparing him to a Premier League and Champions League winner:

“One hundred percent, Leo is going to be the next [Virgil] Van Dijk. He’s a really good kid with a very bright future."

Hughes then went on to give an insight into the player's best attributes, stating:

"He’s an athlete, quick, nobody would run him. He’s got that ‘I’m a player’ about him. It’s not in an arrogant way, it’s a belief."

Indeed, keeping hold of some of the key contributors would be massively advantageous to the West Yorkshire club in their pursuit to smash their Championship campaign, but it will also be a huge boost to have a young and hungry player to inject into the team who also has sound experience of the football being played in the league.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer to include Hjelde in the first-team squad next season as the £1k-per-week starlet could be an incredibly valuable asset to the next Leeds manager and confidently replace Firpo if the club does cash in this summer.