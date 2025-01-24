Leeds United have identified a new attacking target from a Championship rival late in the January transfer window, according to one report.

Leeds injury and transfer latest from Farke

The Whites are set to take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday evening in a crucial second-tier fixture. A win for Daniel Farke’s side will take them six points clear of the Clarets, although victory for Scott Parker’s side will mean they’ll join Leeds on 59 points.

Talking ahead of the game, Farke revealed some good news on the injury front, with Pascal Struijk not expected to be out long-term.

“Struijk? A rescan was very good, the tendon was not involved. He is already doing individual [drills] outside. Perhaps back in team training in the next week, so it looks good.”

The German boss also hinted that he would ideally like another option at centre-back and in the No/10 position, with Brenden Aaronson the only out-and-out attacking midfielder available.

“I know a bit about his injury history so we will not fall asleep in the transfer window. Position within FFP? When we analyse our squad, our long-term injuries are back.

“I think it’s fair to say if there is a creative No.10 position then its beneficial to our group. He's a key player but we don’t have a similar player to him. In all the other positions we are covered. At centre-back, Pascal's injury CV and Max Wober [injury problems] - it concerns me a bit. The quality has to be right. Then the character has to fit, attitude on top level and if he is affordable. I want players who have the quality and fully committed to Leeds United. Let’s see if there is a solution, let's see."

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia has been linked with the Whites to come in and rival Aaronson, however, Leeds also appear to be looking in the Championship.

Mike Tresor of Burnley has been mentioned as a potential target, but a new name has emerged on the Elland Road wishlist.

Leeds lining up Ollie Tanner move

According to Football Insider, Leeds are chasing a move to sign Cardiff City winger Ollie Tanner. The Whites aren’t alone in lining up a potential deal, though, with promotion rivals Burnley also interested alongside Premier League strugglers Leicester City and Southampton.

The 22-year-old, who is left-footed and can play as a right-winger, left-winger or attacking midfielder, has been with the Bluebirds since 2022 after joining from Lewes.

Tanner has made 67 appearances for Cardiff during that time, scoring four goals and providing four assists. He is at the peak of his powers right now with a career-high €1.5m Transfermarkt valuation and came in for praise from former manager Erol Bulut, who described Tanner as “strong”.

"I hear things about him that he was not professional, coming from nothing. Last season he was not here, they didn't want to keep him, we have to respect every manager has a different opinion.

"But when I had a pre-season I gave everybody their chance to play in pre-season and I saw that he had something in him. I am also left-footed and he has a good left foot. He has a good shot and he can dribble. He is strong. So we gave him a chance and every game he puts a bit extra on his game. I hope for his career that he continues like that. He has to stay with his feet on the floor."

It looks as if he could be a possible target for Leeds in the final days of the window, however, an out-and-out No.10 could be more beneficial instead of another winger.