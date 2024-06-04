Leeds United will be somewhat resigned to the fact that their star-studded squad could now be picked off, with the West Yorkshire titans in a vulnerable current position by staying put in the Championship.

The added injection of cash from the new Red Bull deal could help them out, but money will ultimately end up talking, especially if crazy offers come their way they would be silly to turn down even for their most prized assets.

Archie Gray is one of those names who Leeds might well feel powerless to losing this summer, especially if a reported £50m+ bid does end up being offered up from a footballing superpower such as Bayern Munich, who are allegedly interested in the 18-year-old's services after a sublime debut season in the senior team at Elland Road.

Raking in substantial cash for the teenage sensation doesn't necessarily mean Leeds have to break the bank to adequately replace him, however, with a free transfer deal already in the works for a potential replacement according to reports.

Leeds going back in for "wonderful" defender

A recent report by Football Insider has confirmed the fact Ben Johnson will walk away from West Ham United when his contract at the London Stadium expires this month, with Leeds registering strong interest in his services as a free agent.

Rangers up in Scotland are also cited as being an interested party for the adaptable defender according to the site, with the 24-year-old capable of filling in wherever needed across a back four, as has been seen over the span of his time with the Hammers to date.

This campaign saw his role at the London Stadium diminish to being very much a bit-part figure though, only starting four total games in the league with a meagre average of 39 minutes per match being mustered up, with a move to Leeds surely appealing to him if Gray does walk away.

Why Johnson would be a great replacement for Gray

He has proven his worth to the Hammers cause over his five years in the senior ranks, helping himself to two Young Player of the Year accolades and glowing praise from the likes of Stuart Pearce describing him as a "wonderful professional", content at just playing his part unnoticed no matter how small for the Irons.

Positions Johnson has played for West Ham Position played Games played RB 37 LB 22 RM 8 LM 8 CB 8 Sourced by Transfermarkt

He could well take on a starring role in this new location though, filling in gaps not just in Gray's absence, but all over the pitch as Leeds strive for promotion once more.

Although, looking at the table above, Johnson has looked at his most comfortable donning a Hammers strip in that right-back spot, with two of his four starts in the Premier League coming here this campaign just finished.

Yet, he managed to still show his assuredness playing in midfield down the right flank - much like Gray has done for Leeds as well in the centre of the park, with his display against Manchester United in February of this season sticking out.

Constantly looking to cross into the area bombing down the wings, with eight crosses attempted at Old Trafford in total, Johnson could comfortably slot into Farke's XI in Gray's absence, therefore, with the likes of Joel Piroe for Leeds scoring a selection of his goals this season by latching onto crosses.

This was seen in his side's 4-0 demolition job of Norwich City in the play-offs, as Piroe leapt to power home to help destroy the Canaries.

Leeds will be far worse off without a figure like Gray in their side, but if they can replace his versatility cheaply in the form of the 24-year-old coming in from West Ham, this feels like a shrewd deal worth exploring.