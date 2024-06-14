The summer transfer window officially opened for business on Friday and Leeds United could be set for a summer of change within their playing squad.

Daniel Farke's side lost 1-0 to Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley last month and it could lead to the club losing some key players over the coming months.

Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich have been credited with an interest in right-back Archie Gray, Wilfried Gnonto is said to be eyeing a move to Italy, and Dutch magician Crysencio Summerville has been linked with Premier League giants Liverpool.

However, there will also be a focus on who the Whites can bring to Elland Road to bolster their squad, and they reportedly have their eye on bringing one ace back for a second spell in Yorkshire.

Leeds United eyeing swoop for Burnley battler

According to The Athletic, Farke is lining up a swoop to sign experienced right-back Connor Roberts from Burnley this summer to bolster his defensive options.

The report claims that Leeds are 'interested' in signing both Joe Rodon and the Clarets talent again, after they spent time on loan with the club this season.

It does not reveal, however, how much Burnley would want for the Wales international, following their relegation from the Premier League this year.

They do not currently have a permanent manager in charge, after Kompany's move to Bayern, and this means that the Whites could have to wait until that issue is resolved before a final decision is made on Roberts' future.

If the Yorkshire-based outfit can iron out a deal to sign the 28-year-old battler then he could thrive alongside Dan James down the right flank, particularly if Gnonto gets his wish and departs from Elland Road.

Why Connor Roberts could thrive alongside Dan James

The Welsh full-back did not get many chances, with just two starts, during his short time with Leeds but he joined midway through the season and in the midst of a promotion push, which made it hard for him to break into the team.

With a full pre-season under his belt, Roberts, who reporter Beren Cross claimed "loves a scrap", could push on and enjoy a great relationship with James down the right due to his attacking potential at Championship level.

22/23 Championship Connor Roberts Appearances 43 Goals 4 Assists 6 Chances created 43 Pass accuracy 88% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the £30k-per-week defender caught the eye as an attacking force from right-back during the 2022/23 campaign, as his side won the Championship title.

This could make him an exciting partner for James, who contributed with 13 goals and seven assists in 28 starts this term for Leeds, as they could both offer an attacking threat on the same side.

Roberts' overlapping runs and proven track record in the league could cause opposition defenders to split their focus between him and the ex-Manchester United forward, which could then open up more space for the winger to work his magic in the final third.

They could, therefore, be a fantastic pairing on the right for Farke next season by causing constant problems for opponents as they can both chip in with goals and assists at an impressive rate, given their respective positions.