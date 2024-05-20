Leeds United do not yet know what division they will be competing in during the 2024/25 campaign as they prepare for the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

The Whites will face off against Southampton in the showpiece event this weekend as both teams fight to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, having both been relegated from the top-flight last year.

Daniel Farke's men ran out 4-0 winners against Norwich in the semi-finals of the play-offs, with all four of their goals coming in the second leg at Elland Road, and they will now take on the Saints, who beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1 on aggregate.

However, despite not yet knowing what league they are recruiting for, work is reportedly already underway behind the scenes to identify targets for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Preparation may have already begun to ensure that Leeds are not playing catch-up on their rivals, who already know they will be in the Premier League next term, if they do beat Southampton on Sunday.

Leeds United's interest in EFL star

According to the printed edition of The Sunday Mirror (19/05, p70), as relayed by Leeds United News, the Whites are lining up a summer swoop for Norwich City star Josh Sargent.

The report claims that the Whites are keen to secure a deal to bring the USA international to Elland Road if they come out on top in the play-off final this weekend.

It states, however, that it will be an expensive move to get over the line as his current contract at Carrow Road is not set to expire until the summer of 2028.

The Sunday Mirror adds that Leeds are not the only team interested in the former Werder Bremen marksman, as three Premier League teams are keeping tabs on his situation.

Fulham, Brentford, and Bournemouth are all in the running to land the Canaries dynamo, which suggests that the Whites could face a battle to land his services if they decide to go in with an offer to sign him in the coming weeks or months.

The Pink'Un have added that Farke, who signed Sargent for Norwich in the summer of 2021, eyed up the centre-forward to bolster his Leeds squad last summer, but a move never materialised for the attacker.

He now looks set to go back in for the striker ahead of next season and it could be a fantastic addition for the club, as the forward could thrive alongside Georginio Rutter in attack.

Why Leeds should sign Josh Sargent

The American number nine has been a star in the EFL this season when fit and has showcased his ability to lead the line with great effect for the Canaries.

Journalist Darren Witcoop claimed Farke is a "big fan" of the player, which makes sense when you consider that he signed him for Norwich in the Premier League, wanted him at Elland Road last summer, and is now keen to snap him up this year.

Sargent did not enjoy his best performance against Leeds in the play-offs but it has since been revealed that the forward, who was taken off at half-time at Elland Road, has suffered a reoccurrence of an ankle injury that kept him out for much of the first half of the campaign, which seemingly affected his display.

The USA international missed 22 matches between August and December 2023 with an ankle issue but showed off his quality in front of goal either side of that lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Sargent, who scored 13 league goals for Norwich in the 2022/23 campaign, scored an eye-catching 16 goals in 24 starts in the Championship despite his injury woes.

23/24 Championship Josh Sargent Patrick Bamford Joel Piroe Appearances 26 33 45 Goals 16 8 13 xG 12.07 9.52 12.74 xG differential +3.93 -1.52 +0.26 Minutes per goal 116 188 216 Assists 2 1 3 Duel success rate 46% 40% 38%

As you can see in the table above, the 24-year-old poacher has been considerably better in front of goal than Leeds' two recognised strikers, outperforming his xG by almost four.

These statistics show that the Yellows ace is a clinical forward who rarely passes up on a good opportunity to find the back of the net. Whites supporters may not believe that after his failed one-on-one against Illan Meslier last week, but the subsequent reveal of his ankle injury could explain that.

Therefore, he could be an upgrade on Farke's current number nines and thrive alongside the team's best creator - Rutter - at the top end of the pitch.

Why Josh Sargent would thrive with Georginio Rutter

Sargent would love to play with the French attacking midfielder as the former Bundesliga starlet has consistently showcased his ability to create high-quality opportunities for his teammates in front of goal.

Signed from Hoffenheim at the start of last year, Rutter earned himself a place in the Championship Team of the Season with his impressive creative skills throughout the campaign.

23/24 Championship Georginio Rutter Appearances 45 Goals 6 Assists 15 xA 10.52 Big chances created 22 Key passes per game 1.9 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the right-footed wizard almost created a 'big chance' every other match on average and did manage to rack up an impressive 15 assists - at least six more than any other players in the Whites squad could produce.

Rutter also ranked within the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the division for shot-creating actions per 90 (4.41), the top 2% for assists per 90 (0.39), and the top 2% for Expected Assisted Goals per 90 (0.29).

This shows that the 22-year-old ace, who also ranked within the top 3% for progressive passes per 90 (4.46), was one of the most creative players in his position in the league during the regular season.

He has the quality to consistently split open opposition defences to create high-quality openings, whilst Sargent's xG overperformance suggests that he has the ability to make the most of Rutter's incredible creativity.

Therefore, they could be a match made in heaven for Leeds, whether that is in the Championship or the Premier League, and that is why Farke must push ahead with his plans to land the American star.