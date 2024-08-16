Another Rangers player is expecting to leave Ibrox this summer amid reported interest from England, but there's been a twist after his first suitor seemingly dropped from the race.

Rangers transfer news

Philippe Clement will be delighted with the transfer business completed in recent months, with nine new signings added to his squad. Mohamed Diomande has joined on a permanent basis, following a loan spell in Glasgow last season, while the likes of Robin Propper and Jefte have also come in.

There have been fresh links with further signings in recent days, however, with Mahamadou Diarra backed to seal a summer move to Rangers, with the Mali rising star seen as a long-term target. In fact, they are even believed to be in talks with his agent over a switch to the Scottish Premiership giants.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has been linked with a move to the Gers throughout the summer window, with themselves and Celtic both eyeing up what would be a significant piece of business. The Scotland international has gone nowhere yet, however, playing twice in the league this season for his current side.

There have also been reports suggesting that Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri could be a strong midfield option for Rangers this season and beyond, although a move arguably looks unlikely as things stand. Now, a Gers exit claim has emerged, with a player possibly edging closer towards the Ibrox exit door.

Rangers could lose "great character" this season

According to an update from Football Scotland, Rabbi Matondo is "preparing to leave" Rangers this summer, with the winger's time at Ibrox likely to come to an end.

The 23-year-old is "expecting to be another on the move alongside the likes of Todd Cantwell and Ianis Hagi". However, after Leeds were said to be "keeping track" of him, reports in Yorkshire have ruled out a move for the winger, so he may have to be patient to find his new home.

Losing Matondo this summer would be disappointing, considering he has 15 goal contributions (six goals and nine assists) in 62 appearances for Rangers, including netting a stunning curled strike in last season's thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Celtic.

The attacker has also been hailed by former Wales manager Rob Page, who has said of him: "I love Rabbi to bits, he's such a threat with his pace.

"He's a great character in and around the group. He's earned the right to be back involved. I'd have had him in before this, but because of his injuries we couldn't. To get Rabbi back is a positive," explained the Wales head coach."

The fact that Matondo wants to leave Rangers suggests that allowing him to move on may be the right decision however, rather than keeping hold of an unhappy player. He is contracted until the summer of 2026, meaning they can get good money for him, which could be used on further reinforcements, having suffered financially after not qualifying for the Champions League.