Leeds United fans will know all too well about players leaving the club on loan during a turbulent summer at Elland Road; however, it now looks as if one man will be returning to the club next year, according to a report.

Leeds United continue to thrive under Daniel Farke...

Despite the likes of Marc Roca, Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, Max Wober, Robin Koch, Rasmus Kristensen, Cody Drameh and Sam Greenwood leaving on loan for various reasons during the summer, Leeds United have found a way to thrive in their absence under Daniel Farke.

With 21 games gone in the Championship, the Whites sit third in the table with 41 points from their completed fixtures and look to be a genuine contender for promotion this term; however, they may need to settle for the play-offs, as Leicester City occupy second place with an eight-point buffer and a game and hand over their divisional rivals.

Bumps in the road will always crop up for more or less any side in the English second tier and Leeds United are no exception to the rule. On Tuesday evening, the Whites were beaten by a single goal to nil at the Stadium of Light against managerless Sunderland, in a match where a solitary strike from Jobe Bellingham was enough to separate the sides.

Farke refused to criticise his side's performance despite coming up short on Wearside, as he stated post-match, cited by the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I think in general I'm struggling a bit to criticise my lads too much. It was clear we had a difficult away game. I think we dominated it in many periods, we had nearly 60 per cent of possession first half, more than 70 per cent in the second. We didn't find the cutting edge."

The wheels will continue to turn under the German coach as he continues to unearth a new era at Elland Road; nevertheless, he could now be set to welcome back a familiar face next year, as per a recent report.

USMNT star Aaronson set to return to Leeds

According to reports from Germany via Sport Witness, Leeds United loanee Brenden Aaronson is set to return to Elland Road next year following a disappointing spell at Union Berlin.

Brenden Aaronson's frustrating spell at Union Berlin (Transfermarkt) Appearances 17 Goals 0 Assists 0 Brenden Aaronsen's key Bundesiga statistics (Sofascore) Average match rating 6.21 Shots per game 0.2 Total expected assists 0.40 Total big chances created 1 Average touches per game 16.7

The outlet claim that the notion of a permanent deal is as good as dead in the water following the United States international's "unthinkable" lack of contribution on the field for the Bundesliga outfit, while his prospective departure is also linked to a wider squad cull at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, given that 11 of their players are set to be out of contract or, alternatively, on loan and unlikely to be signed permanently.

Hitting relatively low percentiles in key metrics, it is important to remember that Aaronson is playing in a Union Berlin side that sit just above the relegation play-off zone on goal difference in the German top-flight, making it harder for the 23-year-old to have an impact due to his current environment.

Nevertheless, it doesn't look like Leeds will be claiming a healthy cash windfall for the New Jersey-born man any time soon and he could now return to the fold before too long.