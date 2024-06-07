A new transfer target has reportedly emerged for Leeds United and the 49ers Enterprises, with the club prepared to buy a 27-year-old defender this summer.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites and the 49ers Enterprises have been linked with a lot of players of late, with Fulham attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid one individual who has emerged as a target who could come in and rival Joel Piroe. He scored six goals in 17 Premier League starts in 2023/24 and a move is being eyed as he looks to be available for free in the coming weeks.

Failing to earn promotion from the Championship could see Leeds explore the loan market, and Chelsea youngster Alfie Gilchrist has also been backed to complete a move to Elland Road in the near future. The 20-year-old made 11 league appearances this season, scoring his first-ever senior goal for the Blues, too, in what was a special moment for him.

There is the threat that the Whites could lose star youngster Archie Gray, of whom so much is expected of in the future, and West Ham utility man Ben Johnson could soon be lined up to come in for him at right-back, should the teenager move on to pastures new in the summer window.

The 24-year-old will almost certainly head elsewhere this summer, leaving West Ham on a free transfer in the process, and he could be an astute signing who already has Premier League experience under his belt. Daniel Farke would no doubt prefer that Gray stays put instead, though.

Leeds and the 49ers prepared to buy 27-year-old defender

According to Sportbladet [via MOT Leeds News], Leeds and 49ers are interested in signing St. Pauli defender Eric Smith this summer, locking horns with West Brom in the process.

The report states that the Whites are "prepared to buy Smith" ahead of next season, following an impressive campaign that saw his side promoted to the Bundesliga.

Smith may admittedly be a relative unknown to Leeds, considering he has been playing in the second tier of German football, but there is a lot to appreciate about him as a player.

The 27-year-old started 26 Bundesliga.2 games in 2023/24, proving to be a key figure at the heart of St. Pauli's defence, averaging 2.1 clearances and 1.8 aerial duel wins per game in the competition in the process. He even chipped in with one goal and three assists for good measure.

Smith also showcased his versatility by featuring twice in midfield for his current club, and being able to thrive in a number of positions is something that could appeal so much to Farke, as he looks to get as much depth and quality in his Leeds squad ahead of their return to the Premier League in August.

At 27, the Swede could also be arriving at Elland Road right in his peak years with his Transfermarkt valuation of €4m (£3.4m) at a career-high currently, and that may only increase further in years to come.