Leeds United fans will hope that they watch a far more dogged display from their side against Middlesbrough this mid-week in the EFL Cup after collectively shaking their heads at the defensive mess they were subjected to versus Portsmouth in the Championship.

Those packed into Elland Road from the home side's perspective would have loved the free-flowing football being served up, as three goals were scored, but three strikes were also leaked as John Mousinho's men somewhat fortuitously collected a share of the points.

Jayden Bogle was one that majorly underperformed in defence, on his debut no less in West Yorkshire, and so Daniel Farke and Co could now end up capturing a new target to give the summer signing some added competition.

Leeds showing interest in young defender

As per football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Leeds hold concrete interest in young Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys as a way to further solidify their backline.

The Whites aren't alone in their interest of the highly tipped England U21 international, however, with fellow Championship side Burnley also keen on adding Humphreys to their ranks, as Scott Parker goes about assembling his own promotion-ready squad at Turf Moor.

Previously out on loan in the EFL with Swansea City, the exciting 21-year-old could well view a move to Elland Road as a huge one for his personal development, having seen what Farke managed to get out of Joe Rodon when the Welshman left the glamour of the Premier League behind for a promotion fight in the league below.

This sale, however, could end up being a permanent one as per Romano, over a temporary loan switch, with Humphreys' worth coming in at around the £4m mark when looking at Football Transfers' most up-to-date valuation.

What Humphreys can offer Leeds

With Maximilian Wober also now reportedly heading for the exit door out of Elland Road, bringing in another body at the back would make sense and one that can switch to playing down Bogle's right flank if necessary.

Humphreys made 24 appearances for the Swans last campaign whilst out on loan, acclimatising to the demands of the tough and unforgiving division, readying himself for a new challenge to come potentially with Leeds.

The time could be right for the 21-year-old to call the Championship his permanent home now, therefore, after he has been completely absent from Chelsea's pre-season plans under Enzo Maresca, and he did also shine out in Wales last season in spurts.

Humphreys' Championship numbers for Swansea Stat (* = per 90 mins) Humphreys Games played 24 Games started 22 Goals scored 1 Assists 0 Touches* 67.1 Accurate passes* 47.8 (87%) Interceptions* 0.9 Tackles* 0.9 Ball recoveries* 4.2 Clearances* 2.7 Total duels won* 3.2 Stats by Sofascore

Scanning the numbers above from this loan spell at Swansea, Humphreys could fit into the system at Leeds well, with the Chelsea youth product more than comfortable with playing the ball out from the back.

Humphreys would manage an impressive 87% pass accuracy per Championship clash last season for Luke Williams' men, before returning back to Stamford Bridge.

Best pass accuracy @ Leeds: 2023/24 Season Player Pass success rate 1. Glen Kamara 92.7% 2. Ilia Gruev 92.6% 3. Joe Rodon 90.7% 4. Pascal Struijk 90.3% 5. Liam Cooper 90.1% 6. Ethan Ampadu 89.1% Stats via WhoScored.

Moreover, his ball recovery numbers are promising and are the exact same as what Rodon managed last campaign on average for the Whites in the league, who was heralded as a star for Farke's men at the back.

A ball recovery is defined by the number of loose balls recovered by a player.

Competition for places might also be a reason why Humphreys is being targeted, with the possibility that the former Tottenham Hotspur man could even find his spot taken up by the Blues centre-back soon, based on his dire opening-day display.

Bogle will be more fearful, however, as he hasn't quite been able to win over the Elland Road masses yet, and the former Blades man was also way below par versus Pompey, with possession squandered 15 times by the underperforming full-back across the frantic 90 minutes. To make matters worse, he also gave away a late penalty.

With Humphreys also adept at filling in here, with three career games to date seeing him take up this makeshift spot, Farke could well have the depth he wants by capturing the £4m-rated gem.

That depth could come in crucial if Leeds are to challenge near the top-end of the division again, after putting the disappointing 3-3 draw versus Pompey behind them. Described as an "unreal" talent by writer Natalia Tavares, Humphreys could be just the man to solidify things again.