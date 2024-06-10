Leeds United are open to selling a £7,500-per-week star during the 2024 summer transfer window after the player fell out of favour with manager Daniel Farke.

Leeds United transfer rumours

Leeds' 2023/24 Championship campaign ended in disappointing fashion. The Whites blew their chance of automatic promotion by winning just one of their final five league games. They then made it to the play-off final before coming up short against Southampton.

Following their defeat at Wembley, Leeds' focus must now turn to the upcoming transfer window as they once again prepare to battle it out for promotion to the Premier League. Norwich City forward Josh Sargent has been tipped to make a move to Elland Road and reunite with his former manager.

Elsewhere, reports suggest that Leeds are keen on Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, while PEC Zwolle’s Anselmo García MacNulty has been linked with a move to West Yorkshire as well. Leeds also wish to make Joe Rodon's stay permanent after he impressed on loan from Tottenham during this past season.

Leeds looking to cash in on £7,500-p/w star

However, for all the potential incomings, it looks as though the Peacocks are looking to move some players on this summer. Crysencio Summerville is expected to depart after Leeds failed to secure promotion to the Premier League, with Crystal Palace one of the sides credited with an interest in the Dutchman.

While Leeds are unlikely to want Summerville gone, it has emerged that the club are open to selling another of their senior players. The man in question is Charlie Cresswell.

The defender played 127 minutes across Leeds' first two Championship games of 2023/24, but notched just eight more minutes of league action during the remainder of the campaign - with six of those coming since the turn of the year.

Speaking at the beginning of 2024, Daniel Farke explained his reasoning for not playing the 21-year-old.

"He won’t be picked until he is ready, mentally ready," Farke said in January. "I just want players who want to be there, accept their role and are fully on it. It’s no accusation. I totally get Charlie’s point but the ball’s in his court. One thing’s for sure - we don’t present him as a gift and wrap him and give him to a club, [if] the club doesn’t fulfil our expectations.

"Either there is a solution where a club reaches our expectations for a player full of potential, or not. Then he has to accept his role with the mindset of ‘I’m ready to fight.’ This is why I haven’t picked him in recent weeks and why I won’t pick him until the situation is sorted."

Journalist Alan Nixon (via Caught Offside) has reported that the defender is expected to leave Leeds this summer amid his struggles for any sort of first-team football. Cresswell is currently earning £7,500 a week on a deal which runs until 2027, but the Whites are looking to cash in on him this summer for £3m.

No potentially interested teams are mentioned in the report, though it is thought that Cresswell has gained interest abroad, namely in France and Germany.