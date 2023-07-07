Leeds United are "hopeful" that winger Wilfried Gnonto will remain at the club beyond the summer transfer window, according to journalist Phil Hay.

How good has Wilfried Gnonto been for Leeds?

The £20,000-a-week Italian joined the Whites last summer, coming in as an exciting attacking option who could hopefully enjoy many years at Elland Road.

While Gnonto's displays weren't necessarily always consistently strong in 2022/23, he stood out as one of Leeds' brightest attacking sparks, scoring twice and also chipping in with four assists in the league, as he did his best to prevent his team from suffering relegation from the Premier League and a return to the Championship.

Due to the Whites going down, it has been no great surprise to see the 19-year-old linked with a move away from Elland Road in the summer window, considering he may not want to be plying his trade in the second tier of English football. A return to his homeland has been mooted, with AC Milan see as contenders to snap him up, but now a fresh update could offer Leeds fans some hope.

Where is Wilfried Gnonto going?

According to The Athletic's Hay, there is belief at Leeds that Gnonto could now stay put this summer and help the Whites get back in the Premier League, as he gave an update on a number of players:

"Jack Harrison, another who Leeds want to stay, is drawing interest from Everton and has been monitored in the past by Newcastle and Tottenham. United would be happy to retain Rodrigo for the last year of his contract but are realistic about the fact that, at 32, he might be inclined to take a good offer from elsewhere. They are hopeful Willy Gnonto will stick around.

"The state of a very moveable feast leaves question marks about what the club actually need to secure in the transfer market, but a number of positions have been marked out as priorities. Leeds anticipate Illan Meslier moving on before the end of the window, irrespective of the fact no bids have been tabled for him yet, and they are actively looking at replacements."

This is extremely positive news for Leeds, with Daniel Farke no doubt desperate to retain Gnonto's services next season and beyond, seeing him as someone who can spearhead his team's Championship promotion charge.

He is already an 11-cap international for Italy, which says so much about his quality and potential as a footballer, and he has also been lauded as a "special player" by Michael Skubala. He has the ability to tear up the Championship, as he comes up against inferior defenders to those in the Premier League, and if he stays, he will immediately become even more loved by the Whites supporters because of his loyalty.

If Gnonto could help Leeds return to the top flight in no time, and continue to be a key man for a number of years to come, he has every chance of being one of their most exciting attacking players in a long time. That would be the ideal outcome, although a possible exit has to be expected, especially if a big Serie A club come in for him, offering him European football and more money.