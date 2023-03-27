Leeds United would "jump at the chance" to re-sign Raphinha during the summer transfer window, according to an exciting new update.

How is Raphinha doing at Barcelona?

The 26-year-old became a true hero at Elland Road during a two-year stint there between 2020 and 2022, wreaking havoc with his brilliance out wide. He left the club last summer, however, joining Barcelona in a transfer that was simply too good to turn down.

Raphinha has struggled to consistently set the world alight at the Camp Nou, only starting 15 of his side's La Liga matches and scoring six times in the competition. It may be that the Brazilian is allowed to leave at the end of the season, although that remains up in the air currently.

With Leeds boss Javi Gracia no doubt desperate to make significant additions of his own this summer, assuming the Whites avoid relegation from the Premier League and he stays on as manager, an eye-catching rumour has emerged.

Could Raphinha rejoin Leeds?

According to Football Insider, Leeds would "jump at the chance" to bring Raphinha back to Elland Road at the end of the season, in what would be an audacious piece of business. It is stated that Barca could be forced to sell the winger because of their current financial issues, which could pave the way for a reunion.

The report does state that the Whites are still unlikely to be in the running for the Brazil international's signature, who is currently earning £199,000-per-week, but it isn't completely ruled out.

The majority of Leeds supporters would surely take Raphinha back in a heartbeat, considering what an influential performer he was, being hailed as a 'magician' of a footballer by former teammate Dan James. He scored 17 goals and registered 12 assists for the Whites, so often proving to be their biggest attacking threat.

The biggest stumbling block surrounding a potential return is whether he feels it is a big step down, however, considering the size of Barca as a club and Leeds' current struggles towards the bottom of the Premier League. He may want to continue at a club plying its trade in either the Champions League or the Europa League, which would effectively rule the Whites out of the running.

Should a return to Leeds suddenly appeal to Raphinha, though, it is a piece of news that could light up the club's summer transfer business.