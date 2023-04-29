Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is set to be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury and could require surgery, Adam Pope reports.

What’s the latest Leeds injury news involving Sinisterra?

The Colombia international has suffered a few injury problems during his first season at Elland Road but appeared to be finding some form in the run-in.

He has started five of Leeds’ last six Premier League games, scoring against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Leicester. However, shortly after opening the scoring in the week, Sinisterra had to be replaced by Crycensio Summerville, and the injury diagnosis isn’t good.

Pope was present for Javi Gracia’s pre-Bournemouth press conference on Friday, where an update on Sinisterra was shared. It was confirmed that the winger is out for the season, with Pope sharing more information on Twitter.

“Sinisterra’s injury is being assessed once the swelling goes down before deciding if he requires surgery. We’ve been told he’s looking at 8 weeks out.”

Bad to worse for Leeds…

The Whites have continued to be hit hard by injuries since Gracia took over, with Tyler Adams and Sinisterra both out for the season. Max Wober and Wilfried Gnonto have also struggled with injuries following the international break, but losing Sinisterra could be a major blow for the run-in.

The 23-year-old has been a rare bright spot in a struggling side in recent weeks and has scored in seven of his 15 starts for Leeds, becoming the first player to do so since Ross McCormack in 2011, and knowing he is out for eight weeks has seen the club's injury situation go from bad to worse.

Gnonto may finally get a chance from the off under Gracia as a result of Sinsiterra’s season-ending injury, and anything but three points against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon may not be enough in the club’s battle to avoid the drop.