Leeds United could be without influential winger Wilfried Gnonto after he picked up an injury on international duty, which should give Luis Sinisterra a perfect opportunity to prove himself in Javi Gracia's side.

Should Leeds unleash Sinisterra?

The impressive form of Gnonto, which has seen him register two goals and three assists in 15 Premier League games so far this season, has meant that chances for Sinisterra have been limited in his debut campaign at Elland Road.

However, after the Italy international was forced off in their 2-0 win against Malta recently, Gracia may have to look elsewhere for an option on the left wing for the Whites' upcoming fixtures.

Fortunately, Sinisterra has just recovered from an injury of his own and made his return to action as a late substitute in the 2-2 draw against Brighton earlier this month.

The 23-year-old has struggled for regular game time and form since joining from Feyenoord in a deal worth £21m last summer, contributing just two goals and no assists in 13 top-flight outings.

He is yet to rediscover the level of performance he produced with the Eredivisie side, where he managed 12 goals and seven assists in just 30 league appearances last season, averaging a phenomenal 7.88 rating from WhoScored.

The Colombian wide man has also shown his class on the international stage, with teammate Juan Cuadrado labelling him an "animal" after he scored a brace in the 3-2 win against Mexico back in September 2022.

If Leeds can get Sinisterra back to his best in the final few months of the season, now that he is back to full fitness, he could be something of a secret weapon for Gracia, as he is yet to show Premier League defences just what he is capable of.

According to FBref, the speedster ranks in the best 20% of wingers throughout Europe's top five leagues for pass completion, successful take-ons, tackles, interceptions and aerials won, which suggests that he can be an important player for Leeds from both an attacking and defensive perspective in the remaining fixtures.

Sinisterra, who earns £65k-per-week at Elland Road, ranks third for dribbles per game in Gracia's squad with coincidentally the same number as the aforementioned Gnonto.

That suggests that he can be a dangerous and creative option out wide for the Yorkshire outfit, potentially helping to unlock opposition sides as Leeds aim to maintain their Premier League status.

There is no doubt that the former Feyenoord man hasn't lived up to expectations in a Leeds shirt yet but after the news on Gnonto, this could be his chance to impress new manager Gracia and justify his summer price tag.