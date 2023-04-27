Luis Sinisterra's recent goalscoring form begs the question of whether or not Leeds United would be in relegation trouble had he maintained his fitness throughout the season.

How has Sinisterra's first season at Leeds been?

The 1-1 draw against Leicester City in midweek was perhaps a microcosm of the summer signing's debut campaign in the Premier League, as he scored an impressive header and looked dangerous in the opening stages but was later forced off with an injury in the first half.

Since signing from Feyenoord in a deal worth £21m in the summer of 2022, the 23-year-old has gone on to make just 13 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League, in which he has scored five goals and provided no assists.

The spritely winger also scored in the League Cup and FA Cup so only trails Rodrigo in terms of goals in all competitions in Leeds' squad, which is an impressive feat when you consider how much of the term he has missed through injury.

His 6.58 average rating from WhoScored for his performances in the Premier League sees him ranked as the eighth-best performer in Javi Gracia's side, while he also ranks third for dribbles and shots per game, which emphasises just how dangerous he can be when on top of his game.

Yorkshire Evening Post writer Graham Smyth lamented Sinisterra after Tuesday night's game, in which Leeds fans saw the best and worst of the attacker.

He said: "Sinisterra limps off. Summerville comes on. Leeds haven't seen enough of the Colombian this season. Injuries have robbed them of a match-winner."

The Colombia international would register an impressive 12 goals and seven assists in the Eredivisie last season so is certainly capable of producing on a regular basis, but as Smyth suggests, Leeds just haven't seen enough of him, and his lack of appearances could certainly be considered a factor if the Yorkshire outfit succumbs to relegation.

Although Leeds' main problem this season has been conceding goals, with only Bournemouth shipping more in the top flight, Sinisterra was absent for all of November and much of February and March due to injury concerns.

In that time, Leeds dropped points against relegation rivals West Ham United, Everton and Chelsea, while also suffering narrow defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, in which Sinisterra certainly could have made a difference.

With just five games of the season remaining, Gracia will be praying that the injury he received in midweek was a minor one and that he can be fit enough to help Leeds in their fight against relegation.