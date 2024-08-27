Leeds United have submitted a late £13m offer to sign a Championship star, with the 49ers Enterprises already receiving a reply.

Leeds win race to sign Solomon and want more

The Whites have so far brought in five new players, with Largie Ramazani being the latest from Almeria last week. Daniel Farke’s side won 2-0 at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening, with Ramazani in attendance, and the boss said after the game that a few more will need to join the Belgian before the deadline.

"I don't want to speak too much about the players not involved with us today and who will come in the next days, obviously from tomorrow he [Ramazani] will train with us.

"I want to spotlight a bit more the players who were involved and perhaps in the next weeks are not that much in the spotlight, like young players like Sam Chambers, or Alex Cairns.

“Obviously it's good we have Largie signed and [I] have made it clear we definitely need a few more if we want to be ambitious. Just with a squad of 12, 13 senior players, for this emotional and ambitious club to be successful it's not possible.

“We have a good group to build on, we showed this today but we will also need a few additions and then we speak about them when they have trained with us. At the moment all the players deserve to be in the spotlight that were involved tonight."

One of those to link up with the Leeds squad is Tottenham winger Manor Solomon, with the Israel international set to join on a season-long loan without the option to buy.

However, a midfielder and full-back are also wanted at Elland Road, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, and it looks as if a bid has been made for a midfield target.

Leeds make £13m offer for Sheffield United star Hamer

According to The Star, Leeds have made a bid worth £13m for Sheffield United midfielder Gus Hamer, one which has been rejected by their Yorkshire rivals. This comes after Blades boss Chris Wilder said the club have had a bid “a million miles off” for one player, which could be Hamer.

“There have been a couple of bids for players; one was pretty close and another was a million miles off. If and when decisions on players get made by the board then I'll get notified and we have to have a plan and be ready. It's a bit of me looking into the future and trying to see who potentially might go.”

Hamer did have a release clause after Sheffield United were relegated but that has expired, with Adam Pope claiming that it is unlikely Leeds go back in with an improved offer.

"I’m told Leeds United unlikely to go back with an improved offer for Sheffield United midfielder Gus Hamer after initial bid for him rejected by Blades."

The 27-year-old, called "unbelievable" by former teammate Oli McBurnie, can play as a holding, central or attacking midfielder, but as things stand, he won’t be signing for the Whites before Friday.