Leeds United have made an approach to sign a Championship star in a free transfer, according to a new report.

Leeds’ transfer plans

The Whites and manager Daniel Farke are preparing for another season in the second tier after suffering a playoff final defeat to Southampton last month.

That loss looks set to have consequences, with the 49ers Enterprises needing to balance the books to comply with P&S. Chairman Paraag Marathe recently confirmed that Leeds will need to sell but also revealed there will be some incomings.

“We have the funds that we need to do what we need to do. The reality of being in the Championship is that Profitability and Sustainability (P&S) plays a role. We also inherited a challenging situation, so naturally there are going to be some trade-offs. But also, we have a really good team, and it is not just about outs, but ins.

"We're looking at scouting possibilities and players that we can bring in. We will have to make some trade-offs because of P&S but we have the investment commitment to do what we need to do.”

In regards to specific ins and outs, Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto have all been linked with Elland Road exits in the past few weeks, whereas Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist, Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp and recent Wales loanees Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts have been those mooted as possible arrivals.

Now, another name has emerged on the radar of the Yorkshire club, with Leeds appearing to make their first move.

Leeds make Callum O’Hare approach

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds have expressed their interest in signing Callum O’Hare from Coventry City on a free transfer. Contact appears to have been made, with the Whites battling Burnley and Southampton in the race for the attacking midfielder. O’Hare has rejected new deals with the Sky Blues and will depart for nothing at the end of the month and Leeds are ready to do battle for his signature.

The 26-year-old, who currently picks up £10,000-a-week, began his career on the books of Aston Villa before sealing a permanent move to Coventry in 2020. Since then, O’Hare has gone on to make 182 appearances for the Championship club, scoring 22 goals and registering 30 assists.

He did suffer from injury last season but still managed an impressive individual campaign as Coventry finished in the top half and made the FA Cup semi-final.

Callum O'Hare 2023/24 stats Appearances 36 Minutes played 2,088 Goals 10 Assists 4

O’Hare has also come in for praise from manager Mark Robins, who said late last year: “I think he has been incredible because I mean looking back at Boxing Day last year and to see him was heart-breaking after the injury and then to see him come to terms with the injury and then go through that.

“The journey that he's been on this this year has been really tough and lonely and we've given him space. We've given him time he's worked really hard in between those times but he's deserved a little bit of time off. He's been away on holiday a couple of times where he's just recharged and got ready again to go for his next phase of training. The way he is around the place is really infectious and effervescent and he really deserves that.”