Leeds United have made an approach to sign a striker who could cost just £4 million in January, according to a recent report. The Whites suffered a setback in their promotion bid over the weekend, so the focus will be on getting back to winning ways against Derby County on Saturday.

Leeds United transfer news

January could be considered a key month for the Whites, as it is a chance for Daniel Farke and co. to make one or two changes to the squad in the hope it improves their bid for promotion. It has been reported that Leeds are preparing to make more money available for Farke for when January arrives, as they are laying the “groundwork” for a winter transfer “spree”.

The focus is likely going to be on arrivals, but the Yorkshire side may also have to deal with a possible exit, as defender Max Wober is wanted by former club Red Bull Salzburg. The 26-year-old joined the Championship side in January 2023, but it hasn’t been a great spell at the club, as he suffered relegation in his first six months and then spent last season on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Leeds could be open to a possible sale, as he’s struggling for regular minutes under Farke despite coming back from injury recently.

Leeds make approach to sign £4m striker in January transfer window

According to Sport5, Leeds have made an approach to sign striker Dor Turgeman in January. The 21-year-old currently plays for Maccabi Tel Aviv and has done so for all of his career, as he came through the academy at the club.

Turgeman has been in impressive form for the Israeli side this season, scoring five goals in eight league appearances, and he has also scored four goals in the Europa League in this campaign, including the qualifying stages.

This report states that the Whites are interested in a deal for Turgeman when January arrives, and it could cost them around £4.1 million to get the deal completed. It goes on to add that Leeds have already made an approach to Maccabi Tel Aviv ahead of the January transfer window opening.

Dor Turgeman's Maccabi Tel Aviv stats Apps 81 Goals 21 Assists 7

The attacker is already known to one Leeds player, as he’s earned seven international caps with Israel and has played alongside Manor Solomon. Leeds have been keeping a close eye on Turgeman all season, and the report claims they see him as an "upgrade" on their current forward options. But they may face difficulty in getting a deal completed, as Maccabi Tel Aviv do not want to sell until the end of the campaign.