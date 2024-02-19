Leeds United have reportedly made a recent offer to sign a new player who Daniel Farke knows well.

Leeds’ form in 2024

The Whites have been unbeatable so far this year, winning all eight of their Championship games in 2024. The most recent victory came at Plymouth Argyle, which took the club back into second place having played a game more than Southampton and Ipswich Town.

Farke praised his side after the win at Home Park, saying:

“It was perhaps not our best performance of the season. The schedule is relentless. It was important to add another clean sheet, a really good [defensive] performance. We started really well in the game. "But then also, there were one or two periods of the game where we had to stay strong and didn't allow them to have chances.

"Definitely a deserved win but hard fought. I'm pretty proud, especially with the clean sheet today. The first side to win here since October.”

Leeds, Farke and the 49ers Enterprises will hopefully be preparing for a season back in the Premier League over the summer, and it looks as if the German has his eyes on a player he signed for Norwich City.

Leeds make £6m offer for new winger

According to Turkish outlet Takvim in the last 48 hours, Leeds United have ‘recently made an official offer’ in the region of €7m (£6m) to sign Besiktas winger Milot Rashica. It doesn’t say when the bid was made, either in January or since the window has shut with a view to a summer deal.

Besiktas have turned down the bid, though, with their management saying: "We are aiming for the championship in the new season. Rashica is an important player who can lead us to this goal."

As mentioned, Rashica has previous experience of working under Farke, making 12 appearances under the now-Leeds boss at Carrow Road in 2021/22 before he was sacked. Farke previously hailed the winger, saying:

“Milot Rashica was excellent in our first games but he had a difficult pre-season and unbelievable workload during the international break.

“On Wednesday night he played for Kosovo in Spain and had to work a lot playing against the ball for ninety minutes and then travel back to England and then travelling the three-and-a-half hours to London. He was a bit tired and needed to have a break.”

As we know, Leeds already have a number of talented wingers in Yorkshire, such as Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James, so should one of the three depart, perhaps Rashica could be viewed as a replacement.

Rashica, after leaving England, has played for Galatasaray and Besiktas, contributing to more than 20 goals in 56 appearances. The 27-year-old is under contract until 2027, though, so Leeds may need to up their bid considerably over the coming months if they want him at Elland Road this summer.