Leeds United are desperate to gain promotion from the Championship this term; however, it has emerged that Daniel Farke's men are now targeting an exciting young star to bolster their ranks for the long term at Elland Road.

Leeds United prepare for Ipswich Town clash...

The festive period usually throws up its fair share of mouthwatering clashes and Leeds are no different in this respect, as Farke prepares his side to take on high-flying Ipswich Town at Elland Road in a crucial match regarding their promotion aspirations.

At present, the Whites sit third in the Championship with 42 points from 22 matches played; however, they trail Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys by ten points and will need to make use of their opportunity to narrow the gap or going up automatically will become a near impossible task in Yorkshire.

As cited by The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United will be boosted by the return of Ian Poveda and Junior Firpo ahead of this weekend's clash, with the former available after being on international duty. At the same time, the latter has recovered from a hamstring injury to offer Farke some much-needed cover in the full-back positions.

Nevertheless, Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton and Stuart Dallas all remain on the sidelines and will come back into contention at a later date.

Leeds United's next five fixtures - all competitions Opponent Venue Ipswich Town (H) Elland Road Preston North End (A) Deepdale Stadium West Bromwich Albion (A) Hawthorns Stadium Birmingham City (H) Elland Road Peterborough United (A) Weston Homes Stadium

Recruiting quality first-team-ready additions in January will be an important part of the Whites' transfer plans; however, it now looks as if an academy arrival could also be on the radar at Elland Road, according to a new report.

Leeds United keen on Jack Hastings

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds United are keen to recruit Larne youngster Jack Hastings in January, who is also on the radar of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

The outlet claim that the Whites have registered their interest in the 17-year-old, therefore initiating contact with the Irish League side and have also made regular scouting checks on the Northern Ireland Under-20 international, who has notched 20 goals so far this campaign. Making his senior debut back in February, Hastings has trained regularly with Larne's senior side after impressing at various youth levels.

Of course, the young gem would be unlikely to come in as a senior player, but he would be able to benefit from coaching from the academy staff at Thorp Arch and potentially develop into a star of the future.

Capable of playing as a lone forward or in a partnership, he could become the latest player to join the conveyor belt of emerging talent at Leeds, but competition looks to be vast concerning his signature.