Leeds United weakened one of their potential rivals for promotion from the Championship next season when they swooped for Jayden Bogle earlier this month.

The English right-back has joined on a permanent deal from Sheffield United, who were just relegated from the Premier League, in a blow for Chris Wilder's side.

Daniel Farke has now added four players to his squad during the summer transfer window, with Bogle joining Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, and Joe Rothwell.

The West Yorkshire side could be ready to deal another blow to their South Yorkshire rivals, as they are reportedly battling for the same player.

Leeds eyeing League One star

According to The Boot Room, Leeds have made contact with Peterborough United over a potential deal to sign impressive left-back Harrison Burrows.

The report claims that Sheffield United have been in advanced talks to sign the 22-year-old starlet but the Whites are now threatening to come in and hijack their move.

It states, however, that is is unclear as to whether or not the club have formalised their interest with an actual bid for his services, which could leave the Blades in the driving seat if they have not.

The Boot Room adds that a fee of £3m is on the cards for the League One dynamo, who has one year left to run on his current contract with Peterborough.

Leeds must now press ahead and follow up on their initial contact with a bid for him, if they have not already, as he could replicate Georginio Rutter's immense creativity at Elland Road.

Harrison Burrows' creative quality

Despite playing at left-back, Burrows has the creative quality to replicate the Frenchman's incredible chance creation numbers for the Whites next season.

The English defender's form in League One for Peterborough suggests that the potential is there for him to be an exciting addition to Farke's attacking roster.

Burrows, who has been hailed as "unbelievable" and "amazing" by boss Darren Ferguson, is yet to prove himself in the Championship but his statistics from last term indicate that it is a worthwhile gamble to bring him to Elland Road.

23/24 season Georginio Rutter (Championship) Harrison Burrows (League One) Appearances 45 45 Goals 6 6 Assists 15 14 Big chances created 22 20 Key passes per game 1.9 2.6 Pass accuracy 69% 83% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Posh wizard posted incredibly similar numbers to Rutter at league level last season, with one less goal contributions in the same number of games.

Burrows, actually, provided more key passes per game than the French ace, despite the Leeds star being an attacking midfielder, and these statistics speak to the immense creativity he can provide from a left-back role.

Now, imagine if the Whites have both left-footed magicians in their side next season to consistently break down opposition defences to create high-quality chances for their teammates.

Related Leeds pursuing deal for "strong" star who'd brilliantly replace Cresswell The Whites have reportedly made initial contact over a deal to sign the young defender.

Leeds could break down low blocks with ease with the invention and passing quality of Burrows and Rutter in their side, which is why this could be an exciting addition if they can get it over the line.