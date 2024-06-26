Looking to go one better than last season by securing promotion to the Premier League, Leeds United have reportedly made their first move to sign an in-demand free agent for Daniel Farke and his side.

Leeds transfer news

Since promotion failure, the headlines have centred mostly around the potential exit of Crysencio Summerville, who won the Championship's Player of the Season award in the last campaign. Linked with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and Chelsea ever since, the Dutchman is likely to have a big decision to make this summer, as Leeds look to keep hold of their prized asset.

Alas, as the Summerville rumours continue, Leeds have been linked with fresh faces coming the other way. Recent reports have linked the Yorkshire club with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp and pending free agent Daniel Jebbison. The latter would be a bargain deal and one that the Whites could follow up with yet another free transfer.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Leeds have made checks on Ryan Sessegnon who is set to become a free agent at the end the month following the expiry of his current Spurs contract. Leeds are reportedly joined by West Ham United, Rangers, Fulham, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Real Betis, Monza, Como and Atalanta in a packed race to secure the full-back's signature this summer.

Sessegnon, once a huge prospect at Fulham, has seen his career derailed by injuries in recent years and is in desperate need of his fresh start to go to plan. Given that the 24-year-old can play in any position on the left-hand side, he could quickly prove to be an important asset for Farke and Leeds if they complete their move in the coming months.

"Strong" Sessegnon needs next move to go right

After a dream Spurs move quickly turned into a nightmare full of injuries, Sessegnon's next move has to go in the right direction, and as Leeds aim for Championship promotion, Elland Road could be an ideal destination. The former Fulham man, who once earned a Guinness World Record for hitting both posts and the crossbar in the quickest time, would offer Farke instant competition for Junior Firpo.

When he did enjoy an injury-free run in the Spurs side, meanwhile, former manager Antonio Conte had nothing but praise for Sessegnon, saying via Football365: “About Sess, we are talking about now a young player but a reliable player who I can count on for games in the Premier League or Champions League, for every game.

“You know very well I try in every game to make the right decision but in that role I am OK because I have (Ivan) Perisic and Sessegnon, two important players. He improved a lot and I remember very well since I arrived Sessegnon was another player. Now he is a reliable player and he has great confidence. He is strong physically and improved in his quality and technically."