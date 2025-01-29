Leeds United have made an approach to sign a £15m player compared to Archie Gray, according to The Athletic.

The Whites remained top of the Championship following a 0-0 stalemate at Turf Moor against promotion rivals Burnley on Monday evening.

Daniel Farke’s side, like so many others, failed to get past the Clarets defence but did stretch their unbeaten run to 12 games in all competitions.

Talking after the game, Farke said: “Good result for us, good point on the road. “Happy with the clean sheet, our defensive behaviour. Two of the best sides in the league, difficult game, difficult circumstances with the weather. They're on a massive unbeaten run as well, especially at home. It was a game of few mistakes. Both teams were there without crucial mistakes, both teams were struggling to create enough chances.

“I'm pretty happy with how we controlled their processes without the ball. I wish we would have been a bit more confident and committed with the ball. Of course when a chance comes along you have to be a bit more on it. In the build-up and midfield play we were patient enough but the final decision, pass or finish could have been a bit more convincing or committed or better prepared. That's the only thing I could criticise a little bit.”

The German also teased a potential transfer update for supporters ahead of this weekend’s Elland Road clash with Cardiff City.

Leeds and the 49ers Enterprises are yet to make a January signing, with rivals Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland all adding to their squads or the second half of the campaign.

Some late activity could be on the cards for the Whites, though, with an approach made for a new transfer target.

Leeds make enquiry for Matt Targett

According to The Athletic, relayed by MOT Leeds News, Leeds have made a late enquiry to Newcastle United over a potential transfer for Matt Targett.

The left-back, who cost the Magpies a total of £15m from Aston Villa, could be on the move from St James’ Park before the February 3 deadline, and Leeds are seemingly keen.

The 29-year-old has also represented Fulham and Southampton alongside Villa and Newcastle, winning 1-0 at Elland Road with Villa in 2021.

Targett's club career stats Appearances Goals Assists Aston Villa 89 3 5 Newcastle United 44 0 1 Fulham 21 1 2 Southampton 63 1 5

He’s played just 80 minutes of senior football under Eddie Howe this season, so an exit appears to make sense for all involved. Leeds have Junior Firpo and Sam Byram as left-back options, but with both out of contract at the end of the season, Targett could be a shrewd option.

As per Football Transfers, former Leeds youngster Archie Gray, who moved to Tottenham last summer after starring at full-back, has been named as a player similar to Targett, and it looks as if a late move to Elland Road is one to keep an eye on.