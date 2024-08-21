Hoping to kickstart their Championship campaign following a disappointing start, Leeds United have turned towards the transfer market, enquiring about the chance to sign a Premier League academy graduate alongside Manuel Benson.

Leeds transfer news

Leeds should, of course, have plenty of funds spare this summer after being decimated by Premier League interest. Daniel Farke has been forced to watch on as Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and, most recently, Georginio Rutter, all completed moves to the top flight in the ultimate consequence of last season's promotion failure.

As a result of the search for attacking reinforcements, the Whites have reportedly turned to Benson, who has struggled to break into Scott Parker's Burnley side. In need of the chance to rediscover his best form, a permanent move to Elland Road may well be the best solution for all parties, with the winger keen on a move to Yorkshire.

Benson, of course, played a pivotal role when the Clarets earned promotion in the 2022/23 campaign, before struggling to adjust to the Premier League. Now, he could turn into the catalyst behind Leeds' climb back into the so-called promised land.

He's seemingly not the only option that those in Yorkshire have turned to, either. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Leeds have also enquired about signing Carlos Forbs on loan from Ajax this summer, only for the Dutch giants to so far turn their nose up at their attempts.

The Eredivisie side only signed Forbs last summer in a deal worth a reported £12m from Manchester City and may hope to see the 20-year-old take significant steps in Francesco Farioli's starting side. Given that Forbs has also attracted the interest of Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, it looks likely to be a big season for the City academy graduate.

"Exciting" Forbs is one to watch

Whilst a loan deal currently seems unlikely, anything can still happen in the remaining 10 days of the summer transfer window. Leeds could still land the 20-year-old in a deal that could replace Summerville in Farke's frontline.

The former Manchester City man showed glimpses of his potential output levels last season, scoring four goals and assisting a further five in a struggling Ajax side. With that potential, a return to England may just boost those numbers even further.

Forbs has earned plenty of praise since his Manchester City days, including from Ben Mattinson, who described the forward as "one of the most exciting wingers at youth academy level".

Whether it's Jonathan Rowe, Benson or, indeed, Forbs, there's no doubt that Leeds must welcome attacking additions before the transfer window slams shut, having seen their star-studded squad picked apart in recent months.